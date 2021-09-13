                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Colin Munro

NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age35 years, 5 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs15
High Score15
Average7.50
Strike Rate57.69
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches57
Innings53
Not Out2
Runs1271
High Score87
Average24.92
Strike Rate104.69
100s0
50s8
6s36
4s138
Matches65
Innings62
Not Out7
Runs1724
High Score109
Average31.34
Strike Rate156.44
100s3
50s11
6s107
4s132
Matches346
Innings327
Not Out45
Runs8705
High Score114
Average30.86
Strike Rate141.01
100s5
50s52
6s434
4s736
Matches139
Innings129
Not Out14
Runs4197
High Score174
Average36.49
Strike Rate113.34
100s9
50s22
6s145
4s435
Matches48
Innings74
Not Out4
Runs3611
High Score281
Average51.58
Strike Rate98.79
100s13
50s15
6s137
4s405
Matches1
Innings1
overs18
Runs40
wickets2
bestinning2/40
bestmatch2/40
Average20.00
econ2.22
Strike Rate54.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings25
overs92
Runs481
wickets7
bestinning2/10
bestmatch2/10
Average68.71
econ5.22
Strike Rate78.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings12
overs19.4
Runs186
wickets4
bestinning1/12
bestmatch1/12
Average46.50
econ9.45
Strike Rate29.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches346
Innings65
overs109.2
Runs1007
wickets31
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average32.48
econ9.21
Strike Rate21.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches139
Innings68
overs278.2
Runs1520
wickets24
bestinning3/45
bestmatch3/45
Average63.33
econ5.46
Strike Rate69.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings56
overs586.2
Runs1596
wickets58
bestinning4/36
bestmatch5/73
Average27.51
econ2.72
Strike Rate60.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
