Colin Munro
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 5 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|15
|Average
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|57.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1271
|High Score
|87
|Average
|24.92
|Strike Rate
|104.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|36
|4s
|138
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1724
|High Score
|109
|Average
|31.34
|Strike Rate
|156.44
|100s
|3
|50s
|11
|6s
|107
|4s
|132
|Matches
|346
|Innings
|327
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|8705
|High Score
|114
|Average
|30.86
|Strike Rate
|141.01
|100s
|5
|50s
|52
|6s
|434
|4s
|736
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|129
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|4197
|High Score
|174
|Average
|36.49
|Strike Rate
|113.34
|100s
|9
|50s
|22
|6s
|145
|4s
|435
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|3611
|High Score
|281
|Average
|51.58
|Strike Rate
|98.79
|100s
|13
|50s
|15
|6s
|137
|4s
|405
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|18
|Runs
|40
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/40
|bestmatch
|2/40
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|2.22
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|25
|overs
|92
|Runs
|481
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|2/10
|Average
|68.71
|econ
|5.22
|Strike Rate
|78.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|12
|overs
|19.4
|Runs
|186
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/12
|Average
|46.50
|econ
|9.45
|Strike Rate
|29.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|346
|Innings
|65
|overs
|109.2
|Runs
|1007
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|32.48
|econ
|9.21
|Strike Rate
|21.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|68
|overs
|278.2
|Runs
|1520
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/45
|bestmatch
|3/45
|Average
|63.33
|econ
|5.46
|Strike Rate
|69.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|56
|overs
|586.2
|Runs
|1596
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|5/73
|Average
|27.51
|econ
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|60.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0