Nathan McCullum

Nathan McCullum
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age41 years, 11 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches84
Innings62
Not Out11
Runs1070
High Score65
Average20.98
Strike Rate87.70
100s0
50s4
6s33
4s69
Matches63
Innings41
Not Out15
Runs299
High Score36
Average11.50
Strike Rate100.67
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s19
Matches173
Innings135
Not Out37
Runs1618
High Score76
Average16.51
Strike Rate125.91
100s0
50s4
6s64
4s109
Matches203
Innings159
Not Out27
Runs3077
High Score119
Average23.31
Strike Rate
100s1
50s16
6s0
4s0
Matches65
Innings103
Not Out10
Runs2329
High Score106
Average25.04
Strike Rate
100s1
50s14
6s0
4s0
Matches84
Innings81
overs589.2
Runs2956
wickets63
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average46.92
econ5.01
Strike Rate56.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings59
overs187.1
Runs1278
wickets58
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average22.03
econ6.82
Strike Rate19.3
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches173
Innings159
overs527
Runs3783
wickets157
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average24.09
econ7.17
Strike Rate20.1
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches203
Innings0
overs1513.1
Runs6999
wickets169
bestinning5/39
bestmatch5/39
Average41.41
econ4.62
Strike Rate53.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches65
Innings0
overs1918
Runs5567
wickets139
bestinning6/90
bestmatch
Average40.05
econ2.90
Strike Rate82.7
4W0
5W3
10W0
