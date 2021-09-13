Nathan McCullum
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 11 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1070
|High Score
|65
|Average
|20.98
|Strike Rate
|87.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|33
|4s
|69
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|299
|High Score
|36
|Average
|11.50
|Strike Rate
|100.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|19
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|135
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|1618
|High Score
|76
|Average
|16.51
|Strike Rate
|125.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|64
|4s
|109
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|159
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|3077
|High Score
|119
|Average
|23.31
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|16
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|103
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2329
|High Score
|106
|Average
|25.04
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|81
|overs
|589.2
|Runs
|2956
|wickets
|63
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|46.92
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|56.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|59
|overs
|187.1
|Runs
|1278
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|22.03
|econ
|6.82
|Strike Rate
|19.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|159
|overs
|527
|Runs
|3783
|wickets
|157
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|24.09
|econ
|7.17
|Strike Rate
|20.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1513.1
|Runs
|6999
|wickets
|169
|bestinning
|5/39
|bestmatch
|5/39
|Average
|41.41
|econ
|4.62
|Strike Rate
|53.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1918
|Runs
|5567
|wickets
|139
|bestinning
|6/90
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.05
|econ
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|82.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|3
|10W
|0