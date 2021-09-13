Ish Sodhi
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|448
|High Score
|63
|Average
|21.33
|Strike Rate
|52.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|7
|4s
|50
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|137
|High Score
|25
|Average
|10.53
|Strike Rate
|81.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|6
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|113
|High Score
|19
|Average
|12.55
|Strike Rate
|116.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|8
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|334
|High Score
|51
|Average
|10.43
|Strike Rate
|109.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|24
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|450
|High Score
|44
|Average
|12.16
|Strike Rate
|92.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|18
|4s
|29
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|130
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|2337
|High Score
|82
|Average
|20.86
|Strike Rate
|55.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|35
|4s
|289
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|31
|overs
|531
|Runs
|1992
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|4/60
|bestmatch
|7/79
|Average
|48.58
|econ
|3.75
|Strike Rate
|77.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|36
|overs
|305.1
|Runs
|1666
|wickets
|48
|bestinning
|4/58
|bestmatch
|4/58
|Average
|34.70
|econ
|5.45
|Strike Rate
|38.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|74
|overs
|263.3
|Runs
|2114
|wickets
|99
|bestinning
|4/28
|bestmatch
|4/28
|Average
|21.35
|econ
|8.02
|Strike Rate
|15.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|206
|overs
|732.5
|Runs
|5737
|wickets
|239
|bestinning
|6/11
|bestmatch
|6/11
|Average
|24.00
|econ
|7.82
|Strike Rate
|18.3
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|89
|overs
|769.2
|Runs
|3926
|wickets
|125
|bestinning
|4/10
|bestmatch
|4/10
|Average
|31.40
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|36.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|148
|overs
|2684.4
|Runs
|9410
|wickets
|279
|bestinning
|7/30
|bestmatch
|12/62
|Average
|33.72
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|57.7
|4W
|12
|5W
|16
|10W
|2