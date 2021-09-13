                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 9 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches17
Innings25
Not Out4
Runs448
High Score63
Average21.33
Strike Rate52.64
100s0
50s3
6s7
4s50
Matches37
Innings17
Not Out4
Runs137
High Score25
Average10.53
Strike Rate81.06
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s6
Matches76
Innings15
Not Out6
Runs113
High Score19
Average12.55
Strike Rate116.49
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s8
Matches211
Innings61
Not Out29
Runs334
High Score51
Average10.43
Strike Rate109.50
100s0
50s1
6s15
4s24
Matches92
Innings48
Not Out11
Runs450
High Score44
Average12.16
Strike Rate92.40
100s0
50s0
6s18
4s29
Matches88
Innings130
Not Out18
Runs2337
High Score82
Average20.86
Strike Rate55.04
100s0
50s11
6s35
4s289
Matches17
Innings31
overs531
Runs1992
wickets41
bestinning4/60
bestmatch7/79
Average48.58
econ3.75
Strike Rate77.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings36
overs305.1
Runs1666
wickets48
bestinning4/58
bestmatch4/58
Average34.70
econ5.45
Strike Rate38.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings74
overs263.3
Runs2114
wickets99
bestinning4/28
bestmatch4/28
Average21.35
econ8.02
Strike Rate15.9
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches211
Innings206
overs732.5
Runs5737
wickets239
bestinning6/11
bestmatch6/11
Average24.00
econ7.82
Strike Rate18.3
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches92
Innings89
overs769.2
Runs3926
wickets125
bestinning4/10
bestmatch4/10
Average31.40
econ5.10
Strike Rate36.9
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings148
overs2684.4
Runs9410
wickets279
bestinning7/30
bestmatch12/62
Average33.72
econ3.50
Strike Rate57.7
4W12
5W16
10W2
