Reece Topley Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|22
|148
|71
|46
|Innings
|11
|7
|32
|22
|54
|Not Out
|8
|5
|24
|14
|22
|Runs
|18
|13
|98
|65
|132
|High Score
|6
|9
|14
|19
|16
|Average
|6.00
|6.50
|12.25
|8.12
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|30.00
|81.25
|98.98
|48.87
|20.56
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|11
|4
|14
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|22
|148
|71
|46
|Innings
|26
|22
|144
|71
|76
|overs
|195.2
|78.1
|502
|544.3
|1322
|Runs
|1019
|649
|4126
|2975
|4382
|wickets
|38
|22
|192
|115
|163
|bestinning
|6/24
|3/22
|4/20
|6/24
|6/29
|bestmatch
|6/24
|3/22
|4/20
|6/24
|11/85
|Average
|26.81
|29.50
|21.48
|25.86
|26.88
|econ
|5.21
|8.30
|8.21
|5.46
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|30.8
|21.3
|15.6
|28.4
|48.6
|4W
|1
|0
|5
|9
|5
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2