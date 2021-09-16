
Reece Topley Career, Records, Biography & More

Reece Topley
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches26221487146
Innings117322254
Not Out85241422
Runs18139865132
High Score69141916
Average6.006.5012.258.124.12
Strike Rate30.0081.2598.9848.8720.56
100S00000
50S00000
6S10220
4S0111414
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 26221487146
Innings 26221447176
overs 195.278.1502544.31322
Runs 1019649412629754382
wickets 3822192115163
bestinning 6/243/224/206/246/29
bestmatch 6/243/224/206/2411/85
Average 26.8129.5021.4825.8626.88
econ 5.218.308.215.463.31
Strike Rate 30.821.315.628.448.6
4W 10595
5W 10018
10w 00002
