James Vince
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 5 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|548
|High Score
|83
|Average
|24.90
|Strike Rate
|49.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|86
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|480
|High Score
|102
|Average
|30.00
|Strike Rate
|93.93
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|68
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|463
|High Score
|59
|Average
|27.23
|Strike Rate
|128.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|14
|4s
|47
|Matches
|309
|Innings
|299
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|8326
|High Score
|129
|Average
|30.83
|Strike Rate
|134.33
|100s
|4
|50s
|49
|6s
|205
|4s
|939
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|132
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|5063
|High Score
|190
|Average
|40.50
|Strike Rate
|98.19
|100s
|10
|50s
|24
|6s
|37
|4s
|596
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|308
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|11142
|High Score
|240
|Average
|38.95
|Strike Rate
|62.23
|100s
|27
|50s
|44
|6s
|48
|4s
|1680
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|overs
|4
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|2
|overs
|7
|Runs
|38
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|38.00
|econ
|5.42
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|309
|Innings
|7
|overs
|13
|Runs
|87
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/5
|bestmatch
|1/5
|Average
|29.00
|econ
|6.69
|Strike Rate
|26.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|8
|overs
|29
|Runs
|162
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|54.00
|econ
|5.58
|Strike Rate
|58.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|62
|overs
|291.1
|Runs
|1116
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|5/41
|bestmatch
|6/56
|Average
|48.52
|econ
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|75.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0