James Vince

James Vince
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 5 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches13
Innings22
Not Out0
Runs548
High Score83
Average24.90
Strike Rate49.81
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s86
Matches19
Innings16
Not Out0
Runs480
High Score102
Average30.00
Strike Rate93.93
100s1
50s2
6s0
4s68
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs463
High Score59
Average27.23
Strike Rate128.25
100s0
50s2
6s14
4s47
Matches309
Innings299
Not Out29
Runs8326
High Score129
Average30.83
Strike Rate134.33
100s4
50s49
6s205
4s939
Matches142
Innings132
Not Out7
Runs5063
High Score190
Average40.50
Strike Rate98.19
100s10
50s24
6s37
4s596
Matches186
Innings308
Not Out22
Runs11142
High Score240
Average38.95
Strike Rate62.23
100s27
50s44
6s48
4s1680
Matches13
Innings4
overs4
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings2
overs7
Runs38
wickets1
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average38.00
econ5.42
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches309
Innings7
overs13
Runs87
wickets3
bestinning1/5
bestmatch1/5
Average29.00
econ6.69
Strike Rate26.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings8
overs29
Runs162
wickets3
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average54.00
econ5.58
Strike Rate58.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches186
Innings62
overs291.1
Runs1116
wickets23
bestinning5/41
bestmatch6/56
Average48.52
econ3.83
Strike Rate75.9
4W0
5W1
10W0
