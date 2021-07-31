                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out3
Runs57
High Score19
Average14.25
Strike Rate118.75
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s5
Matches32
Innings15
Not Out7
Runs83
High Score20
Average10.37
Strike Rate109.21
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s5
Matches195
Innings78
Not Out31
Runs551
High Score44
Average11.72
Strike Rate122.44
100s0
50s0
6s30
4s35
Matches52
Innings32
Not Out12
Runs325
High Score44
Average16.25
Strike Rate111.68
100s0
50s0
6s15
4s24
Matches9
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs52
High Score10
Average5.20
Strike Rate46.42
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches7
Innings7
overs64.3
Runs392
wickets12
bestinning5/46
bestmatch5/46
Average32.66
econ6.07
Strike Rate32.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches32
Innings31
overs113.5
Runs997
wickets47
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average21.21
econ8.75
Strike Rate14.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches195
Innings192
overs698.4
Runs5673
wickets274
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average20.70
econ8.11
Strike Rate15.2
4W9
5W3
10W0
Matches52
Innings52
overs438.5
Runs2426
wickets113
bestinning6/46
bestmatch6/46
Average21.46
econ5.52
Strike Rate23.3
4W4
5W4
10W0
Matches9
Innings17
overs283.1
Runs991
wickets27
bestinning3/47
bestmatch6/159
Average36.70
econ3.49
Strike Rate62.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

