Andrew Tye
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|57
|High Score
|19
|Average
|14.25
|Strike Rate
|118.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|5
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|83
|High Score
|20
|Average
|10.37
|Strike Rate
|109.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|5
|Matches
|195
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|551
|High Score
|44
|Average
|11.72
|Strike Rate
|122.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|30
|4s
|35
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|325
|High Score
|44
|Average
|16.25
|Strike Rate
|111.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|15
|4s
|24
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|52
|High Score
|10
|Average
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|46.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|64.3
|Runs
|392
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|5/46
|Average
|32.66
|econ
|6.07
|Strike Rate
|32.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|31
|overs
|113.5
|Runs
|997
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|21.21
|econ
|8.75
|Strike Rate
|14.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|195
|Innings
|192
|overs
|698.4
|Runs
|5673
|wickets
|274
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|20.70
|econ
|8.11
|Strike Rate
|15.2
|4W
|9
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|52
|overs
|438.5
|Runs
|2426
|wickets
|113
|bestinning
|6/46
|bestmatch
|6/46
|Average
|21.46
|econ
|5.52
|Strike Rate
|23.3
|4W
|4
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|17
|overs
|283.1
|Runs
|991
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|3/47
|bestmatch
|6/159
|Average
|36.70
|econ
|3.49
|Strike Rate
|62.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0