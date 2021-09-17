                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ed Joyce

Ed Joyce
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 11 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs47
High Score43
Average23.50
Strike Rate46.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches78
Innings77
Not Out8
Runs2622
High Score160
Average38.00
Strike Rate72.23
100s6
50s15
6s25
4s255
Matches18
Innings15
Not Out3
Runs405
High Score78
Average33.75
Strike Rate93.96
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s30
Matches91
Innings85
Not Out13
Runs1453
High Score78
Average20.18
Strike Rate96.35
100s0
50s2
6s14
4s123
Matches311
Innings296
Not Out32
Runs10267
High Score160
Average38.89
Strike Rate
100s18
50s58
6s0
4s0
Matches255
Innings419
Not Out34
Runs18461
High Score250
Average47.95
Strike Rate
100s47
50s92
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches91
Innings1
overs1
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches311
Innings0
overs44
Runs309
wickets6
bestinning2/10
bestmatch2/10
Average51.50
econ7.02
Strike Rate44.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches255
Innings0
overs218.3
Runs1033
wickets11
bestinning2/34
bestmatch
Average93.90
econ4.72
Strike Rate119.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
