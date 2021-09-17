Ed Joyce
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 11 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|47
|High Score
|43
|Average
|23.50
|Strike Rate
|46.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2622
|High Score
|160
|Average
|38.00
|Strike Rate
|72.23
|100s
|6
|50s
|15
|6s
|25
|4s
|255
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|405
|High Score
|78
|Average
|33.75
|Strike Rate
|93.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|30
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1453
|High Score
|78
|Average
|20.18
|Strike Rate
|96.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|14
|4s
|123
|Matches
|311
|Innings
|296
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|10267
|High Score
|160
|Average
|38.89
|Strike Rate
|100s
|18
|50s
|58
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|255
|Innings
|419
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|18461
|High Score
|250
|Average
|47.95
|Strike Rate
|100s
|47
|50s
|92
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|311
|Innings
|0
|overs
|44
|Runs
|309
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|2/10
|Average
|51.50
|econ
|7.02
|Strike Rate
|44.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|255
|Innings
|0
|overs
|218.3
|Runs
|1033
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/34
|bestmatch
|Average
|93.90
|econ
|4.72
|Strike Rate
|119.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0