Niall O'Brien

NationalityIreland
Role
Born
Age40 years, 9 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs18
High Score18
Average9.00
Strike Rate32.72
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches103
Innings101
Not Out9
Runs2581
High Score109
Average28.05
Strike Rate70.94
100s1
50s18
6s30
4s218
Matches30
Innings28
Not Out2
Runs466
High Score50
Average17.92
Strike Rate98.10
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s40
Matches147
Innings127
Not Out18
Runs2329
High Score84
Average21.36
Strike Rate111.38
100s0
50s5
6s41
4s203
Matches238
Innings214
Not Out26
Runs5700
High Score121
Average30.31
Strike Rate77.40
100s4
50s36
6s0
4s0
Matches176
Innings283
Not Out28
Runs9057
High Score182
Average35.51
Strike Rate55.32
100s15
50s48
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches103
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches147
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches238
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches176
Innings0
overs3
Runs19
wickets2
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/4
Average9.50
econ6.33
Strike Rate9.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
