Niall O'Brien
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 9 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|18
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|32.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2581
|High Score
|109
|Average
|28.05
|Strike Rate
|70.94
|100s
|1
|50s
|18
|6s
|30
|4s
|218
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|466
|High Score
|50
|Average
|17.92
|Strike Rate
|98.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|40
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|127
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|2329
|High Score
|84
|Average
|21.36
|Strike Rate
|111.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|41
|4s
|203
|Matches
|238
|Innings
|214
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|5700
|High Score
|121
|Average
|30.31
|Strike Rate
|77.40
|100s
|4
|50s
|36
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|283
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|9057
|High Score
|182
|Average
|35.51
|Strike Rate
|55.32
|100s
|15
|50s
|48
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|238
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3
|Runs
|19
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|9.50
|econ
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|9.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0