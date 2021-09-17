Gary Wilson
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 6 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|45
|High Score
|33
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|39.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|2072
|High Score
|113
|Average
|23.81
|Strike Rate
|71.94
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|21
|4s
|180
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1268
|High Score
|65
|Average
|21.13
|Strike Rate
|104.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|20
|4s
|108
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|176
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|3350
|High Score
|80
|Average
|24.10
|Strike Rate
|113.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|60
|4s
|295
|Matches
|217
|Innings
|197
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|4066
|High Score
|113
|Average
|23.23
|Strike Rate
|70.93
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|37
|4s
|348
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|166
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|4834
|High Score
|160
|Average
|33.56
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|217
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|0
|overs
|18
|Runs
|89
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.94
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0