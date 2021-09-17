                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson
NationalityIreland
Role
Born
Age36 years, 6 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs45
High Score33
Average15.00
Strike Rate39.47
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches105
Innings99
Not Out12
Runs2072
High Score113
Average23.81
Strike Rate71.94
100s1
50s12
6s21
4s180
Matches81
Innings68
Not Out8
Runs1268
High Score65
Average21.13
Strike Rate104.62
100s0
50s3
6s20
4s108
Matches204
Innings176
Not Out37
Runs3350
High Score80
Average24.10
Strike Rate113.59
100s0
50s11
6s60
4s295
Matches217
Innings197
Not Out22
Runs4066
High Score113
Average23.23
Strike Rate70.93
100s1
50s21
6s37
4s348
Matches107
Innings166
Not Out22
Runs4834
High Score160
Average33.56
Strike Rate
100s3
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches204
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches217
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings0
overs18
Runs89
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.94
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
