Max Sorensen
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 9 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|125
|High Score
|31
|Average
|20.83
|Strike Rate
|80.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|12
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|92
|High Score
|26
|Average
|18.40
|Strike Rate
|116.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|4
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|363
|High Score
|98
|Average
|21.35
|Strike Rate
|137.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|22
|4s
|18
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|199
|High Score
|31
|Average
|18.09
|Strike Rate
|85.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|20
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|56
|High Score
|19
|Average
|9.33
|Strike Rate
|35.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|overs
|90.3
|Runs
|520
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|4/40
|bestmatch
|4/40
|Average
|32.50
|econ
|5.74
|Strike Rate
|33.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|22
|overs
|65
|Runs
|471
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|18.11
|econ
|7.24
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|41
|overs
|129
|Runs
|936
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|18.00
|econ
|7.25
|Strike Rate
|14.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|20
|overs
|135.3
|Runs
|722
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/40
|bestmatch
|4/40
|Average
|30.08
|econ
|5.32
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|15
|overs
|210.2
|Runs
|657
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|5/37
|bestmatch
|6/72
|Average
|20.53
|econ
|3.12
|Strike Rate
|39.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0