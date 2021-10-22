                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Max Sorensen

Max Sorensen
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age36 years, 9 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches13
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs125
High Score31
Average20.83
Strike Rate80.64
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s12
Matches26
Innings11
Not Out6
Runs92
High Score26
Average18.40
Strike Rate116.45
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s4
Matches51
Innings27
Not Out10
Runs363
High Score98
Average21.35
Strike Rate137.50
100s0
50s1
6s22
4s18
Matches22
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs199
High Score31
Average18.09
Strike Rate85.04
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s20
Matches9
Innings10
Not Out4
Runs56
High Score19
Average9.33
Strike Rate35.89
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches13
Innings12
overs90.3
Runs520
wickets16
bestinning4/40
bestmatch4/40
Average32.50
econ5.74
Strike Rate33.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings22
overs65
Runs471
wickets26
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average18.11
econ7.24
Strike Rate15.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings41
overs129
Runs936
wickets52
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average18.00
econ7.25
Strike Rate14.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings20
overs135.3
Runs722
wickets24
bestinning4/40
bestmatch4/40
Average30.08
econ5.32
Strike Rate33.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings15
overs210.2
Runs657
wickets32
bestinning5/37
bestmatch6/72
Average20.53
econ3.12
Strike Rate39.4
4W2
5W2
10W0
