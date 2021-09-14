                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches103
Innings182
Not Out11
Runs7214
High Score333
Average42.18
Strike Rate60.26
100s15
50s37
6s98
4s1046
Matches301
Innings294
Not Out17
Runs10480
High Score215
Average37.83
Strike Rate87.19
100s25
50s54
6s331
4s1128
Matches79
Innings75
Not Out7
Runs1899
High Score117
Average27.92
Strike Rate137.50
100s2
50s14
6s124
4s158
Matches463
Innings455
Not Out53
Runs14562
High Score175
Average36.22
Strike Rate144.75
100s22
50s88
6s1056
4s1132
Matches373
Innings365
Not Out24
Runs13189
High Score215
Average38.67
Strike Rate
100s29
50s70
6s0
4s0
Matches180
Innings321
Not Out26
Runs13226
High Score333
Average44.83
Strike Rate
100s32
50s64
6s0
4s0
Matches103
Innings104
overs1184.5
Runs3120
wickets73
bestinning5/34
bestmatch6/81
Average42.73
econ2.63
Strike Rate97.3
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches301
Innings199
overs1237.2
Runs5926
wickets167
bestinning5/46
bestmatch5/46
Average35.48
econ4.78
Strike Rate44.4
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches79
Innings30
overs63.3
Runs440
wickets20
bestinning2/15
bestmatch2/15
Average22.00
econ6.92
Strike Rate19.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches463
Innings145
overs343.3
Runs2618
wickets83
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average31.54
econ7.62
Strike Rate24.8
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches373
Innings0
overs1616.4
Runs7380
wickets229
bestinning5/46
bestmatch5/46
Average32.22
econ4.56
Strike Rate42.3
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches180
Innings0
overs2085.1
Runs5194
wickets132
bestinning5/34
bestmatch
Average39.34
econ2.49
Strike Rate94.7
4W0
5W2
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.