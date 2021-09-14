Chris Gayle
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 11 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|182
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|7214
|High Score
|333
|Average
|42.18
|Strike Rate
|60.26
|100s
|15
|50s
|37
|6s
|98
|4s
|1046
|Matches
|301
|Innings
|294
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|10480
|High Score
|215
|Average
|37.83
|Strike Rate
|87.19
|100s
|25
|50s
|54
|6s
|331
|4s
|1128
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|75
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1899
|High Score
|117
|Average
|27.92
|Strike Rate
|137.50
|100s
|2
|50s
|14
|6s
|124
|4s
|158
|Matches
|463
|Innings
|455
|Not Out
|53
|Runs
|14562
|High Score
|175
|Average
|36.22
|Strike Rate
|144.75
|100s
|22
|50s
|88
|6s
|1056
|4s
|1132
|Matches
|373
|Innings
|365
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|13189
|High Score
|215
|Average
|38.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|29
|50s
|70
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|321
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|13226
|High Score
|333
|Average
|44.83
|Strike Rate
|100s
|32
|50s
|64
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|104
|overs
|1184.5
|Runs
|3120
|wickets
|73
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|6/81
|Average
|42.73
|econ
|2.63
|Strike Rate
|97.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|301
|Innings
|199
|overs
|1237.2
|Runs
|5926
|wickets
|167
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|5/46
|Average
|35.48
|econ
|4.78
|Strike Rate
|44.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|30
|overs
|63.3
|Runs
|440
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|2/15
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|6.92
|Strike Rate
|19.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|463
|Innings
|145
|overs
|343.3
|Runs
|2618
|wickets
|83
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|31.54
|econ
|7.62
|Strike Rate
|24.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|373
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1616.4
|Runs
|7380
|wickets
|229
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|5/46
|Average
|32.22
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|42.3
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2085.1
|Runs
|5194
|wickets
|132
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|Average
|39.34
|econ
|2.49
|Strike Rate
|94.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0