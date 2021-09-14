Lendl Simmons
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 6 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|278
|High Score
|49
|Average
|17.37
|Strike Rate
|46.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|28
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1958
|High Score
|122
|Average
|31.58
|Strike Rate
|73.05
|100s
|2
|50s
|16
|6s
|50
|4s
|162
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1527
|High Score
|91
|Average
|26.78
|Strike Rate
|120.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|68
|4s
|140
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|288
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|7756
|High Score
|116
|Average
|29.83
|Strike Rate
|119.19
|100s
|2
|50s
|59
|6s
|345
|4s
|713
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|142
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4273
|High Score
|146
|Average
|31.88
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|27
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|173
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|5436
|High Score
|282
|Average
|33.34
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|25
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|5
|overs
|32
|Runs
|147
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/60
|bestmatch
|1/60
|Average
|147.00
|econ
|4.59
|Strike Rate
|192.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|12
|overs
|26
|Runs
|172
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/3
|bestmatch
|1/3
|Average
|172.00
|econ
|6.61
|Strike Rate
|156.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|5
|overs
|7.1
|Runs
|72
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|12.00
|econ
|10.04
|Strike Rate
|7.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|35
|overs
|67.5
|Runs
|597
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|25.95
|econ
|8.80
|Strike Rate
|17.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|0
|overs
|79
|Runs
|468
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|78.00
|econ
|5.92
|Strike Rate
|79.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|0
|overs
|182
|Runs
|585
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/6
|bestmatch
|Average
|34.41
|econ
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|64.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0