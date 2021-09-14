                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Lendl Simmons

Lendl Simmons
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 6 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches8
Innings16
Not Out0
Runs278
High Score49
Average17.37
Strike Rate46.88
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s28
Matches68
Innings65
Not Out3
Runs1958
High Score122
Average31.58
Strike Rate73.05
100s2
50s16
6s50
4s162
Matches68
Innings67
Not Out10
Runs1527
High Score91
Average26.78
Strike Rate120.80
100s0
50s9
6s68
4s140
Matches292
Innings288
Not Out28
Runs7756
High Score116
Average29.83
Strike Rate119.19
100s2
50s59
6s345
4s713
Matches147
Innings142
Not Out8
Runs4273
High Score146
Average31.88
Strike Rate
100s7
50s27
6s0
4s0
Matches97
Innings173
Not Out10
Runs5436
High Score282
Average33.34
Strike Rate
100s11
50s25
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings5
overs32
Runs147
wickets1
bestinning1/60
bestmatch1/60
Average147.00
econ4.59
Strike Rate192.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings12
overs26
Runs172
wickets1
bestinning1/3
bestmatch1/3
Average172.00
econ6.61
Strike Rate156.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings5
overs7.1
Runs72
wickets6
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average12.00
econ10.04
Strike Rate7.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches292
Innings35
overs67.5
Runs597
wickets23
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average25.95
econ8.80
Strike Rate17.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches147
Innings0
overs79
Runs468
wickets6
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average78.00
econ5.92
Strike Rate79.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings0
overs182
Runs585
wickets17
bestinning3/6
bestmatch
Average34.41
econ3.21
Strike Rate64.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
