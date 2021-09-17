Kyle Coetzer
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 4 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|3051
|High Score
|156
|Average
|40.14
|Strike Rate
|82.28
|100s
|5
|50s
|20
|6s
|39
|4s
|388
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1495
|High Score
|89
|Average
|22.65
|Strike Rate
|119.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|48
|4s
|158
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|127
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2790
|High Score
|89
|Average
|23.64
|Strike Rate
|114.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|66
|4s
|288
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|185
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|6155
|High Score
|156
|Average
|36.85
|Strike Rate
|80.56
|100s
|11
|50s
|37
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|156
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|4404
|High Score
|219
|Average
|30.37
|Strike Rate
|48.63
|100s
|8
|50s
|19
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|10
|overs
|45
|Runs
|253
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/17
|bestmatch
|1/17
|Average
|126.50
|econ
|5.62
|Strike Rate
|135.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|5
|overs
|11
|Runs
|71
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|14.20
|econ
|6.45
|Strike Rate
|13.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|15
|overs
|26
|Runs
|202
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|28.85
|econ
|7.76
|Strike Rate
|22.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|0
|overs
|86
|Runs
|508
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/2
|bestmatch
|1/2
|Average
|101.60
|econ
|5.90
|Strike Rate
|103.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|0
|overs
|113
|Runs
|414
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/16
|bestmatch
|2/16
|Average
|59.14
|econ
|3.66
|Strike Rate
|96.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0