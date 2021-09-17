                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kyle Coetzer

Kyle Coetzer
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 4 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches82
Innings80
Not Out4
Runs3051
High Score156
Average40.14
Strike Rate82.28
100s5
50s20
6s39
4s388
Matches70
Innings68
Not Out2
Runs1495
High Score89
Average22.65
Strike Rate119.21
100s0
50s6
6s48
4s158
Matches134
Innings127
Not Out9
Runs2790
High Score89
Average23.64
Strike Rate114.06
100s0
50s11
6s66
4s288
Matches192
Innings185
Not Out18
Runs6155
High Score156
Average36.85
Strike Rate80.56
100s11
50s37
6s0
4s0
Matches94
Innings156
Not Out11
Runs4404
High Score219
Average30.37
Strike Rate48.63
100s8
50s19
6s0
4s0
Matches82
Innings10
overs45
Runs253
wickets2
bestinning1/17
bestmatch1/17
Average126.50
econ5.62
Strike Rate135.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches70
Innings5
overs11
Runs71
wickets5
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average14.20
econ6.45
Strike Rate13.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches134
Innings15
overs26
Runs202
wickets7
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average28.85
econ7.76
Strike Rate22.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches192
Innings0
overs86
Runs508
wickets5
bestinning1/2
bestmatch1/2
Average101.60
econ5.90
Strike Rate103.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches94
Innings0
overs113
Runs414
wickets7
bestinning2/16
bestmatch2/16
Average59.14
econ3.66
Strike Rate96.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
