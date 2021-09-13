                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born
Age40 years, 10 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches101
Innings176
Not Out9
Runs6453
High Score302
Average38.64
Strike Rate64.60
100s12
50s31
6s107
4s776
Matches260
Innings228
Not Out28
Runs6083
High Score166
Average30.41
Strike Rate96.37
100s5
50s32
6s200
4s577
Matches71
Innings70
Not Out10
Runs2140
High Score123
Average35.66
Strike Rate136.21
100s2
50s13
6s91
4s199
Matches370
Innings364
Not Out33
Runs9922
High Score158
Average29.97
Strike Rate136.49
100s7
50s55
6s485
4s924
Matches309
Innings271
Not Out32
Runs7373
High Score170
Average30.84
Strike Rate
100s9
50s37
6s0
4s0
Matches150
Innings261
Not Out13
Runs9210
High Score302
Average37.13
Strike Rate
100s17
50s46
6s0
4s0
Matches101
Innings8
overs29.1
Runs88
wickets1
bestinning1/1
bestmatch1/13
Average88.00
econ3.01
Strike Rate175.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches260
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches71
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches370
Innings1
overs1
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ13.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches309
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings0
overs43.1
Runs140
wickets1
bestinning1/1
bestmatch1/13
Average140.00
econ3.24
Strike Rate259.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
