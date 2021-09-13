Brendon McCullum
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 10 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|176
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|6453
|High Score
|302
|Average
|38.64
|Strike Rate
|64.60
|100s
|12
|50s
|31
|6s
|107
|4s
|776
|Matches
|260
|Innings
|228
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|6083
|High Score
|166
|Average
|30.41
|Strike Rate
|96.37
|100s
|5
|50s
|32
|6s
|200
|4s
|577
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2140
|High Score
|123
|Average
|35.66
|Strike Rate
|136.21
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|91
|4s
|199
|Matches
|370
|Innings
|364
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|9922
|High Score
|158
|Average
|29.97
|Strike Rate
|136.49
|100s
|7
|50s
|55
|6s
|485
|4s
|924
|Matches
|309
|Innings
|271
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|7373
|High Score
|170
|Average
|30.84
|Strike Rate
|100s
|9
|50s
|37
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|261
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|9210
|High Score
|302
|Average
|37.13
|Strike Rate
|100s
|17
|50s
|46
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|8
|overs
|29.1
|Runs
|88
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/1
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|88.00
|econ
|3.01
|Strike Rate
|175.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|260
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|370
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|309
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|0
|overs
|43.1
|Runs
|140
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/1
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|140.00
|econ
|3.24
|Strike Rate
|259.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0