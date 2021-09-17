Richie Berrington
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 4 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|92
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2515
|High Score
|114
|Average
|30.67
|Strike Rate
|74.60
|100s
|3
|50s
|16
|6s
|57
|4s
|164
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|69
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1718
|High Score
|100
|Average
|31.23
|Strike Rate
|128.40
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|55
|4s
|151
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|2254
|High Score
|100
|Average
|30.87
|Strike Rate
|126.84
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|68
|4s
|202
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|150
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|4052
|High Score
|114
|Average
|29.79
|Strike Rate
|75.44
|100s
|5
|50s
|24
|6s
|81
|4s
|283
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|844
|High Score
|129
|Average
|29.10
|Strike Rate
|42.88
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|6
|4s
|97
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|61
|overs
|257.2
|Runs
|1336
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|4/40
|bestmatch
|4/40
|Average
|39.29
|econ
|5.19
|Strike Rate
|45.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|41
|overs
|86.2
|Runs
|660
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|23.57
|econ
|7.64
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|55
|overs
|122.3
|Runs
|941
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|26.13
|econ
|7.68
|Strike Rate
|20.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|101
|overs
|453.3
|Runs
|2449
|wickets
|64
|bestinning
|4/40
|bestmatch
|4/40
|Average
|38.26
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|42.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|27
|overs
|201
|Runs
|649
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/39
|Average
|25.96
|econ
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|48.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0