Richie Berrington

Richie Berrington
NationalityScotland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 4 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches97
Innings92
Not Out10
Runs2515
High Score114
Average30.67
Strike Rate74.60
100s3
50s16
6s57
4s164
Matches76
Innings69
Not Out14
Runs1718
High Score100
Average31.23
Strike Rate128.40
100s1
50s7
6s55
4s151
Matches98
Innings90
Not Out17
Runs2254
High Score100
Average30.87
Strike Rate126.84
100s1
50s11
6s68
4s202
Matches164
Innings150
Not Out14
Runs4052
High Score114
Average29.79
Strike Rate75.44
100s5
50s24
6s81
4s283
Matches20
Innings32
Not Out3
Runs844
High Score129
Average29.10
Strike Rate42.88
100s2
50s4
6s6
4s97
Matches97
Innings61
overs257.2
Runs1336
wickets34
bestinning4/40
bestmatch4/40
Average39.29
econ5.19
Strike Rate45.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings41
overs86.2
Runs660
wickets28
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average23.57
econ7.64
Strike Rate18.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings55
overs122.3
Runs941
wickets36
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average26.13
econ7.68
Strike Rate20.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches164
Innings101
overs453.3
Runs2449
wickets64
bestinning4/40
bestmatch4/40
Average38.26
econ5.40
Strike Rate42.5
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings27
overs201
Runs649
wickets25
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/39
Average25.96
econ3.22
Strike Rate48.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
