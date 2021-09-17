Matthew Cross
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 10 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1669
|High Score
|114
|Average
|24.18
|Strike Rate
|73.33
|100s
|2
|50s
|9
|6s
|21
|4s
|153
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|961
|High Score
|66
|Average
|23.43
|Strike Rate
|116.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|25
|4s
|93
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1058
|High Score
|66
|Average
|24.60
|Strike Rate
|118.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|27
|4s
|103
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2216
|High Score
|114
|Average
|24.35
|Strike Rate
|74.86
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|28
|4s
|211
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|161
|High Score
|30
|Average
|14.63
|Strike Rate
|40.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|17
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0