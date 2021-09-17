                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Matthew Cross

Matthew Cross
NationalityScotland
Role
Born
Age29 years, 10 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches75
Innings70
Not Out1
Runs1669
High Score114
Average24.18
Strike Rate73.33
100s2
50s9
6s21
4s153
Matches58
Innings48
Not Out7
Runs961
High Score66
Average23.43
Strike Rate116.20
100s0
50s5
6s25
4s93
Matches65
Innings53
Not Out10
Runs1058
High Score66
Average24.60
Strike Rate118.21
100s0
50s5
6s27
4s103
Matches102
Innings95
Not Out4
Runs2216
High Score114
Average24.35
Strike Rate74.86
100s2
50s12
6s28
4s211
Matches9
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs161
High Score30
Average14.63
Strike Rate40.45
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s17
Matches75
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
