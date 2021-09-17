                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Josh Davey

Josh Davey
NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches31
Innings28
Not Out6
Runs497
High Score64
Average22.59
Strike Rate66.98
100s0
50s2
6s2
4s45
Matches28
Innings15
Not Out7
Runs111
High Score24
Average13.87
Strike Rate130.58
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s7
Matches75
Innings39
Not Out23
Runs309
High Score24
Average19.31
Strike Rate136.12
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s25
Matches92
Innings72
Not Out17
Runs1280
High Score91
Average23.27
Strike Rate67.90
100s0
50s6
6s5
4s104
Matches55
Innings84
Not Out22
Runs1199
High Score75
Average19.33
Strike Rate43.72
100s0
50s4
6s7
4s161
Matches31
Innings29
overs216.5
Runs1082
wickets49
bestinning6/28
bestmatch6/28
Average22.08
econ4.99
Strike Rate26.5
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches28
Innings27
overs98.5
Runs791
wickets34
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average23.26
econ8.00
Strike Rate17.4
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches75
Innings66
overs216.4
Runs1887
wickets90
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average20.96
econ8.70
Strike Rate14.4
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches92
Innings82
overs572.2
Runs3053
wickets114
bestinning6/28
bestmatch6/28
Average26.78
econ5.33
Strike Rate30.1
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches55
Innings90
overs1187.4
Runs3269
wickets148
bestinning5/21
bestmatch8/51
Average22.08
econ2.75
Strike Rate48.1
4W6
5W4
10W0
