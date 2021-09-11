                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Afsar Zazai

Afsar Zazai
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born
Age29 years, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches5
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs172
High Score48
Average24.57
Strike Rate41.74
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s17
Matches17
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs264
High Score60
Average17.60
Strike Rate54.09
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s15
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs33
High Score24
Average16.50
Strike Rate73.33
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches29
Innings27
Not Out9
Runs534
High Score67
Average29.66
Strike Rate106.58
100s0
50s2
6s12
4s48
Matches54
Innings51
Not Out4
Runs1111
High Score75
Average23.63
Strike Rate62.62
100s0
50s6
6s10
4s77
Matches34
Innings49
Not Out6
Runs1438
High Score124
Average33.44
Strike Rate50.84
100s2
50s9
6s13
4s189
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings2
overs5
Runs24
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.80
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
