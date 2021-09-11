Afsar Zazai
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|172
|High Score
|48
|Average
|24.57
|Strike Rate
|41.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|17
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|264
|High Score
|60
|Average
|17.60
|Strike Rate
|54.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|15
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|24
|Average
|16.50
|Strike Rate
|73.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|534
|High Score
|67
|Average
|29.66
|Strike Rate
|106.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|12
|4s
|48
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1111
|High Score
|75
|Average
|23.63
|Strike Rate
|62.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|10
|4s
|77
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1438
|High Score
|124
|Average
|33.44
|Strike Rate
|50.84
|100s
|2
|50s
|9
|6s
|13
|4s
|189
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|24
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0