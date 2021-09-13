Jimmy Neesham
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 11 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|709
|High Score
|137
|Average
|33.76
|Strike Rate
|66.32
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|11
|4s
|88
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1355
|High Score
|97
|Average
|28.82
|Strike Rate
|98.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|34
|4s
|118
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|607
|High Score
|48
|Average
|25.29
|Strike Rate
|165.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|38
|4s
|45
|Matches
|205
|Innings
|164
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|2853
|High Score
|75
|Average
|24.38
|Strike Rate
|142.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|134
|4s
|207
|Matches
|131
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|3122
|High Score
|120
|Average
|33.93
|Strike Rate
|102.93
|100s
|2
|50s
|18
|6s
|92
|4s
|283
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|114
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3373
|High Score
|147
|Average
|32.43
|Strike Rate
|71.64
|100s
|5
|50s
|18
|6s
|52
|4s
|451
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|21
|overs
|179.2
|Runs
|675
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/42
|bestmatch
|3/42
|Average
|48.21
|econ
|3.76
|Strike Rate
|76.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|64
|overs
|361.3
|Runs
|2200
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|31.88
|econ
|6.08
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|37
|overs
|77.3
|Runs
|710
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|28.40
|econ
|9.16
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|205
|Innings
|180
|overs
|494.4
|Runs
|4484
|wickets
|174
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|25.77
|econ
|9.06
|Strike Rate
|17.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|131
|Innings
|114
|overs
|709.5
|Runs
|4120
|wickets
|146
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|28.21
|econ
|5.80
|Strike Rate
|29.1
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|115
|overs
|1195.3
|Runs
|4095
|wickets
|124
|bestinning
|5/65
|bestmatch
|6/82
|Average
|33.02
|econ
|3.42
|Strike Rate
|57.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0