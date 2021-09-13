                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age31 years, 11 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches12
Innings22
Not Out1
Runs709
High Score137
Average33.76
Strike Rate66.32
100s2
50s4
6s11
4s88
Matches68
Innings58
Not Out11
Runs1355
High Score97
Average28.82
Strike Rate98.90
100s0
50s6
6s34
4s118
Matches48
Innings38
Not Out14
Runs607
High Score48
Average25.29
Strike Rate165.84
100s0
50s0
6s38
4s45
Matches205
Innings164
Not Out47
Runs2853
High Score75
Average24.38
Strike Rate142.57
100s0
50s7
6s134
4s207
Matches131
Innings115
Not Out23
Runs3122
High Score120
Average33.93
Strike Rate102.93
100s2
50s18
6s92
4s283
Matches68
Innings114
Not Out10
Runs3373
High Score147
Average32.43
Strike Rate71.64
100s5
50s18
6s52
4s451
Matches12
Innings21
overs179.2
Runs675
wickets14
bestinning3/42
bestmatch3/42
Average48.21
econ3.76
Strike Rate76.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings64
overs361.3
Runs2200
wickets69
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average31.88
econ6.08
Strike Rate31.4
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches48
Innings37
overs77.3
Runs710
wickets25
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average28.40
econ9.16
Strike Rate18.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches205
Innings180
overs494.4
Runs4484
wickets174
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average25.77
econ9.06
Strike Rate17.0
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches131
Innings114
overs709.5
Runs4120
wickets146
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average28.21
econ5.80
Strike Rate29.1
4W6
5W4
10W0
Matches68
Innings115
overs1195.3
Runs4095
wickets124
bestinning5/65
bestmatch6/82
Average33.02
econ3.42
Strike Rate57.8
4W2
5W2
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
