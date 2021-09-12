                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Najibullah Zadran

Najibullah Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 5 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches79
Innings72
Not Out12
Runs1849
High Score104
Average30.81
Strike Rate88.97
100s1
50s14
6s64
4s156
Matches78
Innings68
Not Out23
Runs1487
High Score73
Average33.04
Strike Rate141.75
100s0
50s8
6s79
4s98
Matches169
Innings151
Not Out37
Runs3272
High Score97
Average28.70
Strike Rate139.35
100s0
50s17
6s181
4s226
Matches106
Innings98
Not Out16
Runs2626
High Score104
Average32.02
Strike Rate94.66
100s1
50s21
6s111
4s217
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs306
High Score99
Average30.60
Strike Rate82.47
100s0
50s3
6s6
4s43
Matches79
Innings2
overs5
Runs30
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches169
Innings2
overs2
Runs8
wickets1
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average8.00
econ4.00
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches106
Innings16
overs52.4
Runs264
wickets4
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average66.00
econ5.01
Strike Rate79.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings4
overs26
Runs85
wickets2
bestinning1/12
bestmatch1/42
Average42.50
econ3.26
Strike Rate78.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
