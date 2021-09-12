Najibullah Zadran
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 5 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|1849
|High Score
|104
|Average
|30.81
|Strike Rate
|88.97
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|64
|4s
|156
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|1487
|High Score
|73
|Average
|33.04
|Strike Rate
|141.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|79
|4s
|98
|Matches
|169
|Innings
|151
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|3272
|High Score
|97
|Average
|28.70
|Strike Rate
|139.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|17
|6s
|181
|4s
|226
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|2626
|High Score
|104
|Average
|32.02
|Strike Rate
|94.66
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|111
|4s
|217
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|306
|High Score
|99
|Average
|30.60
|Strike Rate
|82.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|6
|4s
|43
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|30
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|169
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|8.00
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|16
|overs
|52.4
|Runs
|264
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|66.00
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|79.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|overs
|26
|Runs
|85
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/42
|Average
|42.50
|econ
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|78.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0