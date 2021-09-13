                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 5 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches112
Innings196
Not Out24
Runs7683
High Score290
Average44.66
Strike Rate59.29
100s19
50s35
6s55
4s932
Matches236
Innings220
Not Out39
Runs8607
High Score181
Average47.55
Strike Rate83.32
100s21
50s51
6s147
4s713
Matches102
Innings94
Not Out21
Runs1909
High Score63
Average26.15
Strike Rate122.37
100s0
50s7
6s71
4s121
Matches292
Innings275
Not Out67
Runs6429
High Score111
Average30.90
Strike Rate131.31
100s1
50s32
6s309
4s436
Matches312
Innings296
Not Out46
Runs11356
High Score181
Average45.42
Strike Rate
100s26
50s74
6s0
4s0
Matches192
Innings323
Not Out27
Runs12369
High Score290
Average41.78
Strike Rate
100s27
50s65
6s0
4s0
Matches112
Innings8
overs16.3
Runs48
wickets3
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average16.00
econ2.90
Strike Rate33.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches236
Innings4
overs7
Runs35
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches292
Innings15
overs31
Runs280
wickets8
bestinning3/28
bestmatch3/28
Average35.00
econ9.03
Strike Rate23.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches312
Innings0
overs53
Runs242
wickets3
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average80.66
econ4.56
Strike Rate106.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches192
Innings0
overs114.3
Runs378
wickets7
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average54.00
econ3.30
Strike Rate98.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

