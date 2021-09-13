Ross Taylor
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 5 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|196
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|7683
|High Score
|290
|Average
|44.66
|Strike Rate
|59.29
|100s
|19
|50s
|35
|6s
|55
|4s
|932
|Matches
|236
|Innings
|220
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|8607
|High Score
|181
|Average
|47.55
|Strike Rate
|83.32
|100s
|21
|50s
|51
|6s
|147
|4s
|713
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|1909
|High Score
|63
|Average
|26.15
|Strike Rate
|122.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|71
|4s
|121
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|275
|Not Out
|67
|Runs
|6429
|High Score
|111
|Average
|30.90
|Strike Rate
|131.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|32
|6s
|309
|4s
|436
|Matches
|312
|Innings
|296
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|11356
|High Score
|181
|Average
|45.42
|Strike Rate
|100s
|26
|50s
|74
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|323
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|12369
|High Score
|290
|Average
|41.78
|Strike Rate
|100s
|27
|50s
|65
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|8
|overs
|16.3
|Runs
|48
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|16.00
|econ
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|236
|Innings
|4
|overs
|7
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|15
|overs
|31
|Runs
|280
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/28
|bestmatch
|3/28
|Average
|35.00
|econ
|9.03
|Strike Rate
|23.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|312
|Innings
|0
|overs
|53
|Runs
|242
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|80.66
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|106.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|0
|overs
|114.3
|Runs
|378
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|54.00
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|98.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0