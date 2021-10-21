                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Hamid Hassan

Hamid Hassan
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 2 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches38
Innings22
Not Out6
Runs107
High Score17
Average6.68
Strike Rate54.87
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s10
Matches25
Innings9
Not Out6
Runs50
High Score22
Average16.66
Strike Rate108.69
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s3
Matches54
Innings22
Not Out8
Runs83
High Score22
Average5.92
Strike Rate91.20
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s6
Matches55
Innings29
Not Out9
Runs145
High Score22
Average7.25
Strike Rate61.96
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s12
Matches13
Innings17
Not Out6
Runs58
High Score26
Average5.27
Strike Rate41.72
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s6
Matches38
Innings37
overs289
Runs1330
wickets59
bestinning5/45
bestmatch5/45
Average22.54
econ4.60
Strike Rate29.3
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches25
Innings25
overs90.4
Runs580
wickets35
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average16.57
econ6.39
Strike Rate15.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings54
overs200
Runs1341
wickets66
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average20.31
econ6.70
Strike Rate18.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings54
overs432.2
Runs2005
wickets87
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average23.04
econ4.63
Strike Rate29.8
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches13
Innings24
overs416.4
Runs1490
wickets67
bestinning7/61
bestmatch11/154
Average22.23
econ3.57
Strike Rate37.3
4W2
5W6
10W3
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.