Hamid Hassan
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 2 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|107
|High Score
|17
|Average
|6.68
|Strike Rate
|54.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|10
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|50
|High Score
|22
|Average
|16.66
|Strike Rate
|108.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|3
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|83
|High Score
|22
|Average
|5.92
|Strike Rate
|91.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|6
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|145
|High Score
|22
|Average
|7.25
|Strike Rate
|61.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|12
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|26
|Average
|5.27
|Strike Rate
|41.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|6
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|37
|overs
|289
|Runs
|1330
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|5/45
|bestmatch
|5/45
|Average
|22.54
|econ
|4.60
|Strike Rate
|29.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|overs
|90.4
|Runs
|580
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|16.57
|econ
|6.39
|Strike Rate
|15.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|54
|overs
|200
|Runs
|1341
|wickets
|66
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|20.31
|econ
|6.70
|Strike Rate
|18.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|54
|overs
|432.2
|Runs
|2005
|wickets
|87
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|23.04
|econ
|4.63
|Strike Rate
|29.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|24
|overs
|416.4
|Runs
|1490
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|7/61
|bestmatch
|11/154
|Average
|22.23
|econ
|3.57
|Strike Rate
|37.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|6
|10W
|3