Anamul Haque Bijoy

Anamul Haque Bijoy
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 8 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs100
High Score23
Average10.00
Strike Rate38.46
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s14
Matches41
Innings38
Not Out0
Runs1221
High Score120
Average32.13
Strike Rate74.17
100s3
50s5
6s26
4s118
Matches19
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs440
High Score58
Average25.88
Strike Rate115.48
100s0
50s1
6s14
4s46
Matches150
Innings145
Not Out10
Runs3027
High Score105
Average22.42
Strike Rate118.01
100s1
50s11
6s118
4s263
Matches170
Innings165
Not Out7
Runs5828
High Score184
Average36.88
Strike Rate82.99
100s15
50s30
6s180
4s520
Matches106
Innings183
Not Out16
Runs7506
High Score216
Average44.94
Strike Rate57.60
100s22
50s38
6s151
4s799
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches170
Innings3
overs8
Runs61
wickets2
bestinning1/21
bestmatch1/21
Average30.50
econ7.62
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches106
Innings9
overs15
Runs83
wickets2
bestinning1/14
bestmatch1/14
Average41.50
econ5.53
Strike Rate45.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
