Anamul Haque Bijoy
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 8 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|100
|High Score
|23
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|38.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1221
|High Score
|120
|Average
|32.13
|Strike Rate
|74.17
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|26
|4s
|118
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|440
|High Score
|58
|Average
|25.88
|Strike Rate
|115.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|14
|4s
|46
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3027
|High Score
|105
|Average
|22.42
|Strike Rate
|118.01
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|118
|4s
|263
|Matches
|170
|Innings
|165
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|5828
|High Score
|184
|Average
|36.88
|Strike Rate
|82.99
|100s
|15
|50s
|30
|6s
|180
|4s
|520
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|7506
|High Score
|216
|Average
|44.94
|Strike Rate
|57.60
|100s
|22
|50s
|38
|6s
|151
|4s
|799
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|170
|Innings
|3
|overs
|8
|Runs
|61
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/21
|bestmatch
|1/21
|Average
|30.50
|econ
|7.62
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|9
|overs
|15
|Runs
|83
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/14
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|41.50
|econ
|5.53
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0