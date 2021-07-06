Tamim Iqbal
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|132
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|5082
|High Score
|206
|Average
|39.09
|Strike Rate
|58.07
|100s
|10
|50s
|31
|6s
|40
|4s
|650
|Matches
|231
|Innings
|229
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|8074
|High Score
|158
|Average
|37.03
|Strike Rate
|78.65
|100s
|14
|50s
|55
|6s
|101
|4s
|890
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1758
|High Score
|103
|Average
|24.08
|Strike Rate
|116.96
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|45
|4s
|188
|Matches
|238
|Innings
|237
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|6886
|High Score
|141
|Average
|32.02
|Strike Rate
|119.63
|100s
|4
|50s
|44
|6s
|208
|4s
|710
|Matches
|284
|Innings
|282
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|10397
|High Score
|158
|Average
|38.94
|Strike Rate
|82.00
|100s
|21
|50s
|65
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|187
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|7802
|High Score
|334
|Average
|43.83
|Strike Rate
|100s
|17
|50s
|44
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|5
|overs
|5
|Runs
|20
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|231
|Innings
|2
|overs
|1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|238
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2.1
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.30
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|284
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2
|Runs
|19
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|0
|overs
|42
|Runs
|193
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.59
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0