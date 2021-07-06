                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 5 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches69
Innings132
Not Out2
Runs5082
High Score206
Average39.09
Strike Rate58.07
100s10
50s31
6s40
4s650
Matches231
Innings229
Not Out11
Runs8074
High Score158
Average37.03
Strike Rate78.65
100s14
50s55
6s101
4s890
Matches78
Innings78
Not Out5
Runs1758
High Score103
Average24.08
Strike Rate116.96
100s1
50s7
6s45
4s188
Matches238
Innings237
Not Out22
Runs6886
High Score141
Average32.02
Strike Rate119.63
100s4
50s44
6s208
4s710
Matches284
Innings282
Not Out15
Runs10397
High Score158
Average38.94
Strike Rate82.00
100s21
50s65
6s0
4s0
Matches101
Innings187
Not Out9
Runs7802
High Score334
Average43.83
Strike Rate
100s17
50s44
6s0
4s0
Matches69
Innings5
overs5
Runs20
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches231
Innings2
overs1
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ13.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches238
Innings2
overs2.1
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.30
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches284
Innings0
overs2
Runs19
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches101
Innings0
overs42
Runs193
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.59
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.