Soumya Sarkar

Soumya Sarkar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 5 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches16
Innings30
Not Out0
Runs831
High Score149
Average27.70
Strike Rate57.62
100s1
50s4
6s9
4s109
Matches61
Innings58
Not Out3
Runs1768
High Score127
Average32.14
Strike Rate97.35
100s2
50s11
6s43
4s203
Matches66
Innings66
Not Out3
Runs1136
High Score68
Average18.03
Strike Rate122.15
100s0
50s5
6s43
4s113
Matches180
Innings177
Not Out15
Runs3159
High Score88
Average19.50
Strike Rate117.82
100s0
50s16
6s118
4s309
Matches158
Innings153
Not Out7
Runs4597
High Score208
Average31.48
Strike Rate88.14
100s6
50s25
6s129
4s476
Matches77
Innings134
Not Out7
Runs4004
High Score150
Average31.52
Strike Rate60.37
100s5
50s24
6s55
4s523
Matches16
Innings12
overs84.4
Runs336
wickets4
bestinning2/68
bestmatch2/68
Average84.00
econ3.96
Strike Rate127.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings18
overs66.4
Runs389
wickets11
bestinning3/56
bestmatch3/56
Average35.36
econ5.83
Strike Rate36.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings21
overs38
Runs361
wickets9
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average40.11
econ9.50
Strike Rate25.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches180
Innings68
overs147.1
Runs1354
wickets38
bestinning2/12
bestmatch2/12
Average35.63
econ9.20
Strike Rate23.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches158
Innings94
overs448.3
Runs2413
wickets77
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average31.33
econ5.38
Strike Rate34.9
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings89
overs562
Runs1861
wickets42
bestinning5/34
bestmatch5/47
Average44.30
econ3.31
Strike Rate80.2
4W0
5W2
10W0
