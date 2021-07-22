Soumya Sarkar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 5 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|831
|High Score
|149
|Average
|27.70
|Strike Rate
|57.62
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|9
|4s
|109
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1768
|High Score
|127
|Average
|32.14
|Strike Rate
|97.35
|100s
|2
|50s
|11
|6s
|43
|4s
|203
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|66
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1136
|High Score
|68
|Average
|18.03
|Strike Rate
|122.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|43
|4s
|113
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|177
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|3159
|High Score
|88
|Average
|19.50
|Strike Rate
|117.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|16
|6s
|118
|4s
|309
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|153
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4597
|High Score
|208
|Average
|31.48
|Strike Rate
|88.14
|100s
|6
|50s
|25
|6s
|129
|4s
|476
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|134
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4004
|High Score
|150
|Average
|31.52
|Strike Rate
|60.37
|100s
|5
|50s
|24
|6s
|55
|4s
|523
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|12
|overs
|84.4
|Runs
|336
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/68
|bestmatch
|2/68
|Average
|84.00
|econ
|3.96
|Strike Rate
|127.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|18
|overs
|66.4
|Runs
|389
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/56
|bestmatch
|3/56
|Average
|35.36
|econ
|5.83
|Strike Rate
|36.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|21
|overs
|38
|Runs
|361
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|40.11
|econ
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|25.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|68
|overs
|147.1
|Runs
|1354
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|2/12
|bestmatch
|2/12
|Average
|35.63
|econ
|9.20
|Strike Rate
|23.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|94
|overs
|448.3
|Runs
|2413
|wickets
|77
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|31.33
|econ
|5.38
|Strike Rate
|34.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|89
|overs
|562
|Runs
|1861
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|5/47
|Average
|44.30
|econ
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|80.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0