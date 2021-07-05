                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 5 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches63
Innings116
Not Out7
Runs4251
High Score217
Average39.00
Strike Rate61.72
100s5
50s29
6s20
4s517
Matches221
Innings209
Not Out30
Runs6755
High Score134
Average37.73
Strike Rate82.25
100s9
50s50
6s46
4s611
Matches99
Innings98
Not Out11
Runs2010
High Score84
Average23.10
Strike Rate120.86
100s0
50s10
6s43
4s201
Matches367
Innings337
Not Out48
Runs5974
High Score86
Average20.67
Strike Rate121.59
100s0
50s23
6s156
4s546
Matches272
Innings257
Not Out32
Runs8048
High Score134
Average35.76
Strike Rate84.45
100s9
50s59
6s70
4s725
Matches99
Innings180
Not Out14
Runs6166
High Score217
Average37.14
Strike Rate
100s8
50s39
6s0
4s0
Matches63
Innings106
overs2401
Runs7049
wickets225
bestinning7/36
bestmatch10/124
Average31.32
econ2.93
Strike Rate64.0
4W9
5W19
10W2
Matches221
Innings218
overs1891.5
Runs8401
wickets285
bestinning5/29
bestmatch5/29
Average29.47
econ4.44
Strike Rate39.8
4W9
5W3
10W0
Matches99
Innings97
overs360.3
Runs2414
wickets121
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average19.95
econ6.69
Strike Rate17.8
4W5
5W1
10W0
Matches367
Innings360
overs1292.3
Runs8769
wickets418
bestinning6/6
bestmatch6/6
Average20.97
econ6.78
Strike Rate18.5
4W10
5W4
10W0
Matches272
Innings268
overs2262.1
Runs9963
wickets355
bestinning5/18
bestmatch5/18
Average28.06
econ4.40
Strike Rate38.2
4W14
5W4
10W0
Matches99
Innings0
overs3426
Runs9824
wickets325
bestinning7/32
bestmatch
Average30.22
econ2.86
Strike Rate63.2
4W11
5W24
10W2
