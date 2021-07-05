Shakib Al Hasan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 5 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4251
|High Score
|217
|Average
|39.00
|Strike Rate
|61.72
|100s
|5
|50s
|29
|6s
|20
|4s
|517
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|209
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|6755
|High Score
|134
|Average
|37.73
|Strike Rate
|82.25
|100s
|9
|50s
|50
|6s
|46
|4s
|611
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2010
|High Score
|84
|Average
|23.10
|Strike Rate
|120.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|43
|4s
|201
|Matches
|367
|Innings
|337
|Not Out
|48
|Runs
|5974
|High Score
|86
|Average
|20.67
|Strike Rate
|121.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|23
|6s
|156
|4s
|546
|Matches
|272
|Innings
|257
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|8048
|High Score
|134
|Average
|35.76
|Strike Rate
|84.45
|100s
|9
|50s
|59
|6s
|70
|4s
|725
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|180
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|6166
|High Score
|217
|Average
|37.14
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|39
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|106
|overs
|2401
|Runs
|7049
|wickets
|225
|bestinning
|7/36
|bestmatch
|10/124
|Average
|31.32
|econ
|2.93
|Strike Rate
|64.0
|4W
|9
|5W
|19
|10W
|2
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|218
|overs
|1891.5
|Runs
|8401
|wickets
|285
|bestinning
|5/29
|bestmatch
|5/29
|Average
|29.47
|econ
|4.44
|Strike Rate
|39.8
|4W
|9
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|97
|overs
|360.3
|Runs
|2414
|wickets
|121
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|19.95
|econ
|6.69
|Strike Rate
|17.8
|4W
|5
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|367
|Innings
|360
|overs
|1292.3
|Runs
|8769
|wickets
|418
|bestinning
|6/6
|bestmatch
|6/6
|Average
|20.97
|econ
|6.78
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|4W
|10
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|272
|Innings
|268
|overs
|2262.1
|Runs
|9963
|wickets
|355
|bestinning
|5/18
|bestmatch
|5/18
|Average
|28.06
|econ
|4.40
|Strike Rate
|38.2
|4W
|14
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3426
|Runs
|9824
|wickets
|325
|bestinning
|7/32
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.22
|econ
|2.86
|Strike Rate
|63.2
|4W
|11
|5W
|24
|10W
|2