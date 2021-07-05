Shakib Al Hasan Net Worth, Height, Age, Stats, Career, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 11 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|66
|240
|117
|415
|295
|102
|Innings
|121
|227
|116
|382
|279
|185
|Not Out
|7
|31
|16
|57
|33
|14
|Runs
|4454
|7384
|2382
|6954
|8775
|6369
|High Score
|217
|134
|84
|89
|134
|217
|Average
|39.07
|37.67
|23.82
|21.39
|35.67
|37.24
|Strike Rate
|61.95
|82.85
|122.40
|124.24
|84.99
|100S
|5
|9
|0
|0
|9
|8
|50S
|31
|55
|12
|29
|64
|41
|6S
|27
|50
|50
|193
|77
|0
|4S
|539
|678
|242
|642
|798
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|66
|240
|117
|415
|295
|102
|Innings
|111
|234
|115
|408
|286
|0
|overs
|2462.3
|2033.2
|422.3
|1462.4
|2422.4
|3487.3
|Runs
|7238
|9031
|2869
|9915
|10642
|10013
|wickets
|233
|308
|140
|465
|381
|333
|bestinning
|7/36
|5/29
|5/20
|6/6
|5/18
|7/32
|bestmatch
|10/124
|5/29
|5/20
|6/6
|5/18
|Average
|31.06
|29.32
|20.49
|21.32
|27.93
|30.06
|econ
|2.93
|4.44
|6.79
|6.77
|4.39
|2.87
|Strike Rate
|63.4
|39.6
|18.1
|18.8
|38.1
|62.8
|4W
|10
|10
|5
|10
|15
|12
|5W
|19
|4
|2
|5
|5
|24
|10w
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2