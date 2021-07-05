
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.









|

  • Home
  • Players
  • Shakib Al Hasan Net Worth, Height, Age, Stats, Career, Wife, Biography & More

Shakib Al Hasan Net Worth, Height, Age, Stats, Career, Wife, Biography & More

Shakib Al Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age36 years, 11 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches66240117415295102
Innings121227116382279185
Not Out73116573314
Runs445473842382695487756369
High Score2171348489134217
Average39.0737.6723.8221.3935.6737.24
Strike Rate61.9582.85122.40124.2484.99
100S590098
50S315512296441
6S275050193770
4S5396782426427980
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 66240117415295102
Innings 1112341154082860
overs 2462.32033.2422.31462.42422.43487.3
Runs 72389031286999151064210013
wickets 233308140465381333
bestinning 7/365/295/206/65/187/32
bestmatch 10/1245/295/206/65/18
Average 31.0629.3220.4921.3227.9330.06
econ 2.934.446.796.774.392.87
Strike Rate 63.439.618.118.838.162.8
4W 10105101512
5W 19425524
10w 200002
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.