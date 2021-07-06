Mushfiqur Rahim
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 3 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|151
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|5235
|High Score
|219
|Average
|37.93
|Strike Rate
|47.12
|100s
|9
|50s
|25
|6s
|31
|4s
|625
|Matches
|236
|Innings
|221
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|6774
|High Score
|144
|Average
|36.81
|Strike Rate
|79.09
|100s
|8
|50s
|42
|6s
|85
|4s
|533
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1495
|High Score
|72
|Average
|19.93
|Strike Rate
|115.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|37
|4s
|126
|Matches
|240
|Innings
|222
|Not Out
|49
|Runs
|5019
|High Score
|98
|Average
|29.01
|Strike Rate
|126.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|29
|6s
|141
|4s
|425
|Matches
|321
|Innings
|301
|Not Out
|50
|Runs
|9878
|High Score
|145
|Average
|39.35
|Strike Rate
|100s
|13
|50s
|61
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|225
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|7618
|High Score
|219
|Average
|37.90
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|38
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|236
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|240
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|321
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|0
|overs
|15
|Runs
|51
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/23
|bestmatch
|1/23
|Average
|51.00
|econ
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|90.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0