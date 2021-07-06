                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age35 years, 3 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches82
Innings151
Not Out13
Runs5235
High Score219
Average37.93
Strike Rate47.12
100s9
50s25
6s31
4s625
Matches236
Innings221
Not Out37
Runs6774
High Score144
Average36.81
Strike Rate79.09
100s8
50s42
6s85
4s533
Matches100
Innings91
Not Out16
Runs1495
High Score72
Average19.93
Strike Rate115.44
100s0
50s6
6s37
4s126
Matches240
Innings222
Not Out49
Runs5019
High Score98
Average29.01
Strike Rate126.20
100s0
50s29
6s141
4s425
Matches321
Innings301
Not Out50
Runs9878
High Score145
Average39.35
Strike Rate
100s13
50s61
6s0
4s0
Matches127
Innings225
Not Out24
Runs7618
High Score219
Average37.90
Strike Rate
100s14
50s38
6s0
4s0
Matches82
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches236
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches100
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches240
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches321
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches127
Innings0
overs15
Runs51
wickets1
bestinning1/23
bestmatch1/23
Average51.00
econ3.40
Strike Rate90.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
