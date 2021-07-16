Mashrafe Mortaza
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|797
|High Score
|79
|Average
|12.85
|Strike Rate
|67.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|22
|4s
|95
|Matches
|220
|Innings
|158
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|1787
|High Score
|51
|Average
|13.74
|Strike Rate
|87.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|62
|4s
|150
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|377
|High Score
|36
|Average
|13.46
|Strike Rate
|136.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|23
|4s
|28
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|109
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|1050
|High Score
|56
|Average
|13.12
|Strike Rate
|130.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|65
|4s
|70
|Matches
|320
|Innings
|238
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|3230
|High Score
|104
|Average
|16.15
|Strike Rate
|93.02
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1458
|High Score
|132
|Average
|15.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|51
|overs
|998.2
|Runs
|3239
|wickets
|78
|bestinning
|4/60
|bestmatch
|5/88
|Average
|41.52
|econ
|3.24
|Strike Rate
|76.7
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|220
|Innings
|220
|overs
|1820.2
|Runs
|8893
|wickets
|270
|bestinning
|6/26
|bestmatch
|6/26
|Average
|32.93
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|40.4
|4W
|7
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|53
|overs
|189.5
|Runs
|1527
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|36.35
|econ
|8.04
|Strike Rate
|27.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|167
|overs
|605.5
|Runs
|4544
|wickets
|157
|bestinning
|5/35
|bestmatch
|5/35
|Average
|28.94
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|23.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|320
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2616.2
|Runs
|12634
|wickets
|441
|bestinning
|6/26
|bestmatch
|6/26
|Average
|28.64
|econ
|4.82
|Strike Rate
|35.5
|4W
|15
|5W
|6
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1495
|Runs
|4732
|wickets
|135
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|Average
|35.05
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|66.4
|4W
|7
|5W
|0
|10W
|0