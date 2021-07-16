                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age38 years, 10 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches36
Innings67
Not Out5
Runs797
High Score79
Average12.85
Strike Rate67.20
100s0
50s3
6s22
4s95
Matches220
Innings158
Not Out28
Runs1787
High Score51
Average13.74
Strike Rate87.55
100s0
50s1
6s62
4s150
Matches54
Innings39
Not Out11
Runs377
High Score36
Average13.46
Strike Rate136.10
100s0
50s0
6s23
4s28
Matches171
Innings109
Not Out29
Runs1050
High Score56
Average13.12
Strike Rate130.11
100s0
50s1
6s65
4s70
Matches320
Innings238
Not Out38
Runs3230
High Score104
Average16.15
Strike Rate93.02
100s1
50s8
6s0
4s0
Matches57
Innings100
Not Out7
Runs1458
High Score132
Average15.67
Strike Rate
100s1
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches36
Innings51
overs998.2
Runs3239
wickets78
bestinning4/60
bestmatch5/88
Average41.52
econ3.24
Strike Rate76.7
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches220
Innings220
overs1820.2
Runs8893
wickets270
bestinning6/26
bestmatch6/26
Average32.93
econ4.88
Strike Rate40.4
4W7
5W1
10W0
Matches54
Innings53
overs189.5
Runs1527
wickets42
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average36.35
econ8.04
Strike Rate27.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches171
Innings167
overs605.5
Runs4544
wickets157
bestinning5/35
bestmatch5/35
Average28.94
econ7.50
Strike Rate23.1
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches320
Innings0
overs2616.2
Runs12634
wickets441
bestinning6/26
bestmatch6/26
Average28.64
econ4.82
Strike Rate35.5
4W15
5W6
10W0
Matches57
Innings0
overs1495
Runs4732
wickets135
bestinning4/27
bestmatch
Average35.05
econ3.16
Strike Rate66.4
4W7
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.