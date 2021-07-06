                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mominul Haque

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 10 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches54
Innings100
Not Out6
Runs3529
High Score181
Average37.54
Strike Rate53.28
100s11
50s15
6s7
4s409
Matches28
Innings26
Not Out1
Runs557
High Score60
Average22.28
Strike Rate74.36
100s0
50s3
6s1
4s60
Matches6
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs60
High Score26
Average20.00
Strike Rate120.00
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s5
Matches122
Innings106
Not Out16
Runs2134
High Score91
Average23.71
Strike Rate113.26
100s0
50s11
6s39
4s220
Matches145
Innings140
Not Out8
Runs4108
High Score182
Average31.12
Strike Rate81.39
100s4
50s23
6s52
4s418
Matches125
Innings218
Not Out10
Runs8244
High Score258
Average39.63
Strike Rate
100s25
50s35
6s0
4s0
Matches54
Innings36
overs127.2
Runs480
wickets7
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/42
Average68.57
econ3.76
Strike Rate109.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings12
overs39
Runs190
wickets7
bestinning2/13
bestmatch2/13
Average27.14
econ4.87
Strike Rate33.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings2
overs3
Runs32
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches122
Innings22
overs46
Runs350
wickets13
bestinning2/14
bestmatch2/14
Average26.92
econ7.60
Strike Rate21.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches145
Innings72
overs297.1
Runs1447
wickets39
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average37.10
econ4.86
Strike Rate45.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches125
Innings85
overs363.5
Runs1351
wickets19
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/42
Average71.10
econ3.71
Strike Rate114.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Find us elsewhere

