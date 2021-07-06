Mominul Haque
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 10 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3529
|High Score
|181
|Average
|37.54
|Strike Rate
|53.28
|100s
|11
|50s
|15
|6s
|7
|4s
|409
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|557
|High Score
|60
|Average
|22.28
|Strike Rate
|74.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|60
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|26
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|120.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|5
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|106
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|2134
|High Score
|91
|Average
|23.71
|Strike Rate
|113.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|39
|4s
|220
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|140
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4108
|High Score
|182
|Average
|31.12
|Strike Rate
|81.39
|100s
|4
|50s
|23
|6s
|52
|4s
|418
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|218
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|8244
|High Score
|258
|Average
|39.63
|Strike Rate
|100s
|25
|50s
|35
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|36
|overs
|127.2
|Runs
|480
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/42
|Average
|68.57
|econ
|3.76
|Strike Rate
|109.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|12
|overs
|39
|Runs
|190
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|Average
|27.14
|econ
|4.87
|Strike Rate
|33.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|32
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|22
|overs
|46
|Runs
|350
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/14
|bestmatch
|2/14
|Average
|26.92
|econ
|7.60
|Strike Rate
|21.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|72
|overs
|297.1
|Runs
|1447
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|37.10
|econ
|4.86
|Strike Rate
|45.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|85
|overs
|363.5
|Runs
|1351
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/42
|Average
|71.10
|econ
|3.71
|Strike Rate
|114.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0