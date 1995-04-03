                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Taskin Ahmed

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 4 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches11
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs187
High Score75
Average11.00
Strike Rate45.38
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s18
Matches51
Innings24
Not Out8
Runs78
High Score14
Average4.87
Strike Rate42.62
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches35
Innings15
Not Out8
Runs68
High Score15
Average9.71
Strike Rate93.15
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s6
Matches109
Innings43
Not Out19
Runs154
High Score18
Average6.41
Strike Rate85.08
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s10
Matches98
Innings46
Not Out17
Runs277
High Score38
Average9.55
Strike Rate69.59
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s21
Matches33
Innings48
Not Out16
Runs375
High Score75
Average11.71
Strike Rate46.29
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s39
Matches11
Innings20
overs378.1
Runs1398
wickets25
bestinning4/82
bestmatch5/128
Average55.92
econ3.69
Strike Rate90.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings50
overs394.5
Runs2189
wickets67
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average32.67
econ5.54
Strike Rate35.3
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches35
Innings33
overs111.4
Runs900
wickets23
bestinning2/12
bestmatch2/12
Average39.13
econ8.05
Strike Rate29.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings105
overs359
Runs3000
wickets119
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average25.21
econ8.35
Strike Rate18.1
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches98
Innings97
overs730.2
Runs3970
wickets141
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average28.15
econ5.43
Strike Rate31.0
4W6
5W2
10W0
Matches33
Innings61
overs932.2
Runs3290
wickets96
bestinning5/54
bestmatch7/108
Average34.27
econ3.52
Strike Rate58.2
4W6
5W2
10W0
