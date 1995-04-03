Taskin Ahmed
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 4 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|187
|High Score
|75
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|45.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|18
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|78
|High Score
|14
|Average
|4.87
|Strike Rate
|42.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|15
|Average
|9.71
|Strike Rate
|93.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|6
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|154
|High Score
|18
|Average
|6.41
|Strike Rate
|85.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|10
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|277
|High Score
|38
|Average
|9.55
|Strike Rate
|69.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|21
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|375
|High Score
|75
|Average
|11.71
|Strike Rate
|46.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|39
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|20
|overs
|378.1
|Runs
|1398
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|4/82
|bestmatch
|5/128
|Average
|55.92
|econ
|3.69
|Strike Rate
|90.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|50
|overs
|394.5
|Runs
|2189
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|32.67
|econ
|5.54
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|33
|overs
|111.4
|Runs
|900
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|2/12
|bestmatch
|2/12
|Average
|39.13
|econ
|8.05
|Strike Rate
|29.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|105
|overs
|359
|Runs
|3000
|wickets
|119
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|25.21
|econ
|8.35
|Strike Rate
|18.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|97
|overs
|730.2
|Runs
|3970
|wickets
|141
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|28.15
|econ
|5.43
|Strike Rate
|31.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|61
|overs
|932.2
|Runs
|3290
|wickets
|96
|bestinning
|5/54
|bestmatch
|7/108
|Average
|34.27
|econ
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|58.2
|4W
|6
|5W
|2
|10W
|0