Shamsur Rahman

Shamsur Rahman
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 2 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches6
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs305
High Score106
Average25.41
Strike Rate47.65
100s1
50s0
6s3
4s40
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs266
High Score96
Average26.60
Strike Rate76.00
100s0
50s2
6s9
4s23
Matches9
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs86
High Score53
Average10.75
Strike Rate101.17
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s12
Matches96
Innings85
Not Out9
Runs1741
High Score98
Average22.90
Strike Rate117.87
100s0
50s10
6s52
4s157
Matches152
Innings149
Not Out8
Runs4508
High Score144
Average31.97
Strike Rate
100s4
50s31
6s0
4s0
Matches135
Innings237
Not Out13
Runs8293
High Score267
Average37.02
Strike Rate
100s20
50s40
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings1
overs1
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ13.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches96
Innings2
overs3
Runs31
wickets1
bestinning1/17
bestmatch1/17
Average31.00
econ10.33
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches152
Innings0
overs181.4
Runs880
wickets17
bestinning2/7
bestmatch2/7
Average51.76
econ4.84
Strike Rate64.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches135
Innings0
overs252.5
Runs937
wickets21
bestinning5/69
bestmatch5/69
Average44.61
econ3.70
Strike Rate72.2
4W1
5W1
10W0
app-banner

