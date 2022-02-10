Shamsur Rahman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 2 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|305
|High Score
|106
|Average
|25.41
|Strike Rate
|47.65
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|40
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|266
|High Score
|96
|Average
|26.60
|Strike Rate
|76.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|9
|4s
|23
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|86
|High Score
|53
|Average
|10.75
|Strike Rate
|101.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1741
|High Score
|98
|Average
|22.90
|Strike Rate
|117.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|52
|4s
|157
|Matches
|152
|Innings
|149
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4508
|High Score
|144
|Average
|31.97
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|31
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|237
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|8293
|High Score
|267
|Average
|37.02
|Strike Rate
|100s
|20
|50s
|40
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/17
|bestmatch
|1/17
|Average
|31.00
|econ
|10.33
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|152
|Innings
|0
|overs
|181.4
|Runs
|880
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|2/7
|bestmatch
|2/7
|Average
|51.76
|econ
|4.84
|Strike Rate
|64.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|0
|overs
|252.5
|Runs
|937
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|5/69
|bestmatch
|5/69
|Average
|44.61
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|72.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0