Abul Hasan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|113
|Average
|82.50
|Strike Rate
|59.35
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|17
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|11
|High Score
|7
|Average
|3.66
|Strike Rate
|68.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|9
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|127.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|180
|High Score
|30
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|93.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|16
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|938
|High Score
|76
|Average
|19.95
|Strike Rate
|86.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|37
|4s
|67
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1135
|High Score
|113
|Average
|26.39
|Strike Rate
|62.32
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|29
|4s
|140
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|overs
|88
|Runs
|371
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/80
|bestmatch
|2/101
|Average
|123.66
|econ
|4.21
|Strike Rate
|176.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|36
|Runs
|244
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.77
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|14
|Runs
|148
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/33
|bestmatch
|2/33
|Average
|37.00
|econ
|10.57
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|50
|overs
|151.4
|Runs
|1411
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|27.66
|econ
|9.30
|Strike Rate
|17.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|73
|overs
|481.4
|Runs
|2443
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|35.40
|econ
|5.07
|Strike Rate
|41.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|56
|overs
|736.1
|Runs
|2443
|wickets
|73
|bestinning
|5/68
|bestmatch
|8/122
|Average
|33.46
|econ
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|60.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0