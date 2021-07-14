                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Abul Hasan

Abul Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches3
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs165
High Score113
Average82.50
Strike Rate59.35
100s1
50s0
6s5
4s17
Matches7
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs11
High Score7
Average3.66
Strike Rate68.75
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score9
Average7.00
Strike Rate127.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches51
Innings29
Not Out9
Runs180
High Score30
Average9.00
Strike Rate93.75
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s16
Matches78
Innings59
Not Out12
Runs938
High Score76
Average19.95
Strike Rate86.21
100s0
50s4
6s37
4s67
Matches35
Innings49
Not Out6
Runs1135
High Score113
Average26.39
Strike Rate62.32
100s1
50s5
6s29
4s140
Matches3
Innings5
overs88
Runs371
wickets3
bestinning2/80
bestmatch2/101
Average123.66
econ4.21
Strike Rate176.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs36
Runs244
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.77
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs14
Runs148
wickets4
bestinning2/33
bestmatch2/33
Average37.00
econ10.57
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings50
overs151.4
Runs1411
wickets51
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average27.66
econ9.30
Strike Rate17.8
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches78
Innings73
overs481.4
Runs2443
wickets69
bestinning5/32
bestmatch5/32
Average35.40
econ5.07
Strike Rate41.8
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches35
Innings56
overs736.1
Runs2443
wickets73
bestinning5/68
bestmatch8/122
Average33.46
econ3.31
Strike Rate60.5
4W2
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.