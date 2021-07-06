                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Liton Das

NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age27 years, 10 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches35
Innings60
Not Out1
Runs2112
High Score141
Average35.79
Strike Rate57.17
100s3
50s14
6s8
4s265
Matches57
Innings57
Not Out5
Runs1835
High Score176
Average35.28
Strike Rate88.60
100s5
50s7
6s27
4s199
Matches54
Innings53
Not Out1
Runs1081
High Score61
Average20.78
Strike Rate125.69
100s0
50s6
6s34
4s104
Matches149
Innings144
Not Out6
Runs3136
High Score78
Average22.72
Strike Rate125.64
100s0
50s17
6s89
4s323
Matches138
Innings136
Not Out8
Runs5010
High Score176
Average39.14
Strike Rate90.72
100s12
50s23
6s89
4s556
Matches83
Innings141
Not Out8
Runs6423
High Score274
Average48.29
Strike Rate64.50
100s18
50s32
6s59
4s811
Matches35
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches149
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches138
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings1
overs3
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
