Liton Das
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 10 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2112
|High Score
|141
|Average
|35.79
|Strike Rate
|57.17
|100s
|3
|50s
|14
|6s
|8
|4s
|265
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1835
|High Score
|176
|Average
|35.28
|Strike Rate
|88.60
|100s
|5
|50s
|7
|6s
|27
|4s
|199
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1081
|High Score
|61
|Average
|20.78
|Strike Rate
|125.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|34
|4s
|104
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|144
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3136
|High Score
|78
|Average
|22.72
|Strike Rate
|125.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|17
|6s
|89
|4s
|323
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|5010
|High Score
|176
|Average
|39.14
|Strike Rate
|90.72
|100s
|12
|50s
|23
|6s
|89
|4s
|556
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|141
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|6423
|High Score
|274
|Average
|48.29
|Strike Rate
|64.50
|100s
|18
|50s
|32
|6s
|59
|4s
|811
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0