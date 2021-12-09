Rohan Mustafa
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1107
|High Score
|109
|Average
|24.06
|Strike Rate
|65.89
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|21
|4s
|92
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|984
|High Score
|77
|Average
|20.93
|Strike Rate
|121.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|27
|4s
|106
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1249
|High Score
|77
|Average
|21.53
|Strike Rate
|117.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|30
|4s
|125
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|93
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2179
|High Score
|109
|Average
|25.04
|Strike Rate
|66.57
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|32
|4s
|194
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|222
|High Score
|68
|Average
|27.75
|Strike Rate
|44.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|29
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|53
|overs
|428.4
|Runs
|1967
|wickets
|56
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|35.12
|econ
|4.58
|Strike Rate
|45.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|53
|overs
|177.2
|Runs
|1218
|wickets
|61
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|19.96
|econ
|6.86
|Strike Rate
|17.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|69
|overs
|226.2
|Runs
|1502
|wickets
|74
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|20.29
|econ
|6.63
|Strike Rate
|18.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|94
|overs
|720.1
|Runs
|3164
|wickets
|108
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|29.29
|econ
|4.39
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|9
|overs
|96
|Runs
|285
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/38
|bestmatch
|3/65
|Average
|47.50
|econ
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|96.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0