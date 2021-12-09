                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 10 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches54
Innings49
Not Out3
Runs1107
High Score109
Average24.06
Strike Rate65.89
100s1
50s5
6s21
4s92
Matches55
Innings51
Not Out4
Runs984
High Score77
Average20.93
Strike Rate121.33
100s0
50s4
6s27
4s106
Matches71
Innings65
Not Out7
Runs1249
High Score77
Average21.53
Strike Rate117.16
100s0
50s5
6s30
4s125
Matches99
Innings93
Not Out6
Runs2179
High Score109
Average25.04
Strike Rate66.57
100s1
50s11
6s32
4s194
Matches6
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs222
High Score68
Average27.75
Strike Rate44.22
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s29
Matches54
Innings53
overs428.4
Runs1967
wickets56
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average35.12
econ4.58
Strike Rate45.9
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches55
Innings53
overs177.2
Runs1218
wickets61
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average19.96
econ6.86
Strike Rate17.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches71
Innings69
overs226.2
Runs1502
wickets74
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average20.29
econ6.63
Strike Rate18.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches99
Innings94
overs720.1
Runs3164
wickets108
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average29.29
econ4.39
Strike Rate40.0
4W1
5W3
10W0
Matches6
Innings9
overs96
Runs285
wickets6
bestinning3/38
bestmatch3/65
Average47.50
econ2.96
Strike Rate96.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
