Ziaur Rahman

Ziaur Rahman
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 8 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score14
Average7.00
Strike Rate35.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches13
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs124
High Score41
Average11.27
Strike Rate112.72
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s13
Matches14
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs117
High Score40
Average13.00
Strike Rate128.57
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s3
Matches126
Innings98
Not Out26
Runs1410
High Score72
Average19.58
Strike Rate130.31
100s0
50s3
6s97
4s90
Matches162
Innings136
Not Out20
Runs2426
High Score104
Average20.91
Strike Rate89.48
100s2
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches130
Innings198
Not Out20
Runs4801
High Score167
Average26.97
Strike Rate58.44
100s8
50s23
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings2
overs30
Runs71
wickets4
bestinning4/63
bestmatch4/71
Average17.75
econ2.36
Strike Rate45.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings11
overs65
Runs301
wickets10
bestinning5/30
bestmatch5/30
Average30.10
econ4.63
Strike Rate39.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches14
Innings7
overs12.3
Runs127
wickets3
bestinning1/16
bestmatch1/16
Average42.33
econ10.16
Strike Rate25.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches126
Innings63
overs150.1
Runs1291
wickets46
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average28.06
econ8.59
Strike Rate19.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches162
Innings0
overs715.5
Runs3460
wickets98
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average35.30
econ4.83
Strike Rate43.8
4W1
5W3
10W0
Matches130
Innings0
overs1932
Runs5591
wickets220
bestinning5/36
bestmatch
Average25.41
econ2.89
Strike Rate52.6
4W10
5W6
10W0
Find us elsewhere

