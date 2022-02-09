Ziaur Rahman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|14
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|35.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|124
|High Score
|41
|Average
|11.27
|Strike Rate
|112.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|13
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|117
|High Score
|40
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|128.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|3
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|1410
|High Score
|72
|Average
|19.58
|Strike Rate
|130.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|97
|4s
|90
|Matches
|162
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|2426
|High Score
|104
|Average
|20.91
|Strike Rate
|89.48
|100s
|2
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|198
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|4801
|High Score
|167
|Average
|26.97
|Strike Rate
|58.44
|100s
|8
|50s
|23
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|30
|Runs
|71
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|4/63
|bestmatch
|4/71
|Average
|17.75
|econ
|2.36
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|11
|overs
|65
|Runs
|301
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|5/30
|Average
|30.10
|econ
|4.63
|Strike Rate
|39.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|7
|overs
|12.3
|Runs
|127
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/16
|bestmatch
|1/16
|Average
|42.33
|econ
|10.16
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|63
|overs
|150.1
|Runs
|1291
|wickets
|46
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|28.06
|econ
|8.59
|Strike Rate
|19.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|162
|Innings
|0
|overs
|715.5
|Runs
|3460
|wickets
|98
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|35.30
|econ
|4.83
|Strike Rate
|43.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1932
|Runs
|5591
|wickets
|220
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|Average
|25.41
|econ
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|52.6
|4W
|10
|5W
|6
|10W
|0