Shafiul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|211
|High Score
|53
|Average
|10.55
|Strike Rate
|48.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|31
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|134
|High Score
|24
|Average
|6.09
|Strike Rate
|55.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|13
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|16
|Average
|4.60
|Strike Rate
|69.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|156
|High Score
|25
|Average
|9.17
|Strike Rate
|88.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|14
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|419
|High Score
|44
|Average
|8.21
|Strike Rate
|72.99
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|34
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|865
|High Score
|53
|Average
|12.91
|Strike Rate
|58.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|24
|4s
|112
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|19
|overs
|289
|Runs
|942
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/86
|bestmatch
|4/67
|Average
|55.41
|econ
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|102.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|60
|overs
|423.2
|Runs
|2529
|wickets
|70
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|36.12
|econ
|5.97
|Strike Rate
|36.2
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|66.4
|Runs
|532
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|26.60
|econ
|7.98
|Strike Rate
|20.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|108
|overs
|356.4
|Runs
|2912
|wickets
|113
|bestinning
|5/26
|bestmatch
|5/26
|Average
|25.76
|econ
|8.16
|Strike Rate
|18.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|136
|overs
|1021.1
|Runs
|5778
|wickets
|181
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|31.92
|econ
|5.65
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|107
|overs
|1542.2
|Runs
|4840
|wickets
|164
|bestinning
|6/39
|bestmatch
|8/107
|Average
|29.51
|econ
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|56.4
|4W
|4
|5W
|4
|10W
|0