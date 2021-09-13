                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shafiul Islam

Shafiul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 10 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches11
Innings21
Not Out1
Runs211
High Score53
Average10.55
Strike Rate48.06
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s31
Matches60
Innings34
Not Out12
Runs134
High Score24
Average6.09
Strike Rate55.83
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s13
Matches20
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs23
High Score16
Average4.60
Strike Rate69.69
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches110
Innings35
Not Out18
Runs156
High Score25
Average9.17
Strike Rate88.63
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s14
Matches136
Innings78
Not Out27
Runs419
High Score44
Average8.21
Strike Rate72.99
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s34
Matches62
Innings86
Not Out19
Runs865
High Score53
Average12.91
Strike Rate58.20
100s0
50s2
6s24
4s112
Matches11
Innings19
overs289
Runs942
wickets17
bestinning3/86
bestmatch4/67
Average55.41
econ3.25
Strike Rate102.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings60
overs423.2
Runs2529
wickets70
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average36.12
econ5.97
Strike Rate36.2
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings20
overs66.4
Runs532
wickets20
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/36
Average26.60
econ7.98
Strike Rate20.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches110
Innings108
overs356.4
Runs2912
wickets113
bestinning5/26
bestmatch5/26
Average25.76
econ8.16
Strike Rate18.9
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches136
Innings136
overs1021.1
Runs5778
wickets181
bestinning5/32
bestmatch5/32
Average31.92
econ5.65
Strike Rate33.8
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches62
Innings107
overs1542.2
Runs4840
wickets164
bestinning6/39
bestmatch8/107
Average29.51
econ3.13
Strike Rate56.4
4W4
5W4
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.