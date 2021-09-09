Saeed Ajmal
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 10 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|451
|High Score
|50
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|41.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|44
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|324
|High Score
|33
|Average
|7.04
|Strike Rate
|60.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|25
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|21
|Average
|8.27
|Strike Rate
|105.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|195
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|240
|High Score
|21
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|107.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|19
|Matches
|229
|Innings
|130
|Not Out
|53
|Runs
|567
|High Score
|33
|Average
|7.36
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|206
|Not Out
|53
|Runs
|2007
|High Score
|53
|Average
|13.11
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|67
|overs
|1932
|Runs
|5003
|wickets
|178
|bestinning
|7/55
|bestmatch
|11/111
|Average
|28.10
|econ
|2.58
|Strike Rate
|65.1
|4W
|9
|5W
|10
|10W
|4
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|112
|overs
|1000
|Runs
|4182
|wickets
|184
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|22.72
|econ
|4.18
|Strike Rate
|32.6
|4W
|6
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|63
|overs
|238.2
|Runs
|1516
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|17.83
|econ
|6.36
|Strike Rate
|16.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|195
|Innings
|193
|overs
|723
|Runs
|4706
|wickets
|271
|bestinning
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|Average
|17.36
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|8
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|229
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2013.4
|Runs
|8828
|wickets
|349
|bestinning
|5/18
|bestmatch
|5/18
|Average
|25.29
|econ
|4.38
|Strike Rate
|34.6
|4W
|11
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|0
|overs
|5749.2
|Runs
|15534
|wickets
|578
|bestinning
|7/19
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.87
|econ
|2.70
|Strike Rate
|59.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|39
|10W
|7