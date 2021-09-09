                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Saeed Ajmal

Saeed Ajmal
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age44 years, 10 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches35
Innings53
Not Out12
Runs451
High Score50
Average11.00
Strike Rate41.68
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s44
Matches113
Innings70
Not Out24
Runs324
High Score33
Average7.04
Strike Rate60.56
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s25
Matches64
Innings23
Not Out12
Runs91
High Score21
Average8.27
Strike Rate105.81
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches195
Innings60
Not Out30
Runs240
High Score21
Average8.00
Strike Rate107.14
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s19
Matches229
Innings130
Not Out53
Runs567
High Score33
Average7.36
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches148
Innings206
Not Out53
Runs2007
High Score53
Average13.11
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches35
Innings67
overs1932
Runs5003
wickets178
bestinning7/55
bestmatch11/111
Average28.10
econ2.58
Strike Rate65.1
4W9
5W10
10W4
Matches113
Innings112
overs1000
Runs4182
wickets184
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average22.72
econ4.18
Strike Rate32.6
4W6
5W2
10W0
Matches64
Innings63
overs238.2
Runs1516
wickets85
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average17.83
econ6.36
Strike Rate16.8
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches195
Innings193
overs723
Runs4706
wickets271
bestinning4/14
bestmatch4/14
Average17.36
econ6.50
Strike Rate16.0
4W8
5W0
10W0
Matches229
Innings0
overs2013.4
Runs8828
wickets349
bestinning5/18
bestmatch5/18
Average25.29
econ4.38
Strike Rate34.6
4W11
5W3
10W0
Matches148
Innings0
overs5749.2
Runs15534
wickets578
bestinning7/19
bestmatch
Average26.87
econ2.70
Strike Rate59.6
4W0
5W39
10W7
