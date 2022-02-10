Rony Talukdar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 10 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|21
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|95.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1513
|High Score
|66
|Average
|18.91
|Strike Rate
|123.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|55
|4s
|150
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|123
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|3149
|High Score
|132
|Average
|26.24
|Strike Rate
|78.23
|100s
|3
|50s
|14
|6s
|80
|4s
|330
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|158
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|5154
|High Score
|228
|Average
|34.13
|Strike Rate
|57.96
|100s
|10
|50s
|24
|6s
|100
|4s
|593
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|14
|overs
|43
|Runs
|162
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|32.40
|econ
|3.76
|Strike Rate
|51.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|30
|overs
|138.2
|Runs
|420
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|6/93
|Average
|35.00
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|69.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0