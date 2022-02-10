                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rony Talukdar

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 10 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs21
High Score21
Average21.00
Strike Rate95.45
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches85
Innings82
Not Out2
Runs1513
High Score66
Average18.91
Strike Rate123.61
100s0
50s7
6s55
4s150
Matches123
Innings123
Not Out3
Runs3149
High Score132
Average26.24
Strike Rate78.23
100s3
50s14
6s80
4s330
Matches92
Innings158
Not Out7
Runs5154
High Score228
Average34.13
Strike Rate57.96
100s10
50s24
6s100
4s593
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches123
Innings14
overs43
Runs162
wickets5
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average32.40
econ3.76
Strike Rate51.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches92
Innings30
overs138.2
Runs420
wickets12
bestinning3/11
bestmatch6/93
Average35.00
econ3.03
Strike Rate69.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
