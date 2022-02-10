                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Nadif Chowdhury

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age35 years, 4 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs27
High Score12
Average9.00
Strike Rate117.39
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches61
Innings47
Not Out6
Runs539
High Score57
Average13.14
Strike Rate104.86
100s0
50s1
6s19
4s33
Matches142
Innings124
Not Out11
Runs2551
High Score83
Average22.57
Strike Rate70.84
100s0
50s12
6s0
4s0
Matches114
Innings168
Not Out22
Runs4826
High Score166
Average33.05
Strike Rate
100s7
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings4
overs8
Runs64
wickets3
bestinning2/17
bestmatch2/17
Average21.33
econ8.00
Strike Rate16.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings0
overs150.3
Runs611
wickets16
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average38.18
econ4.05
Strike Rate56.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches114
Innings0
overs735.3
Runs2163
wickets72
bestinning5/34
bestmatch
Average30.04
econ2.94
Strike Rate61.2
4W3
5W3
10W0
