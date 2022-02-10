Nadif Chowdhury
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 4 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|12
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|117.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|539
|High Score
|57
|Average
|13.14
|Strike Rate
|104.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|19
|4s
|33
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|124
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2551
|High Score
|83
|Average
|22.57
|Strike Rate
|70.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|168
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|4826
|High Score
|166
|Average
|33.05
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|4
|overs
|8
|Runs
|64
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/17
|bestmatch
|2/17
|Average
|21.33
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|0
|overs
|150.3
|Runs
|611
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|38.18
|econ
|4.05
|Strike Rate
|56.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|0
|overs
|735.3
|Runs
|2163
|wickets
|72
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.04
|econ
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|61.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0