Regis Chakabva

Regis Chakabva
NationalityZimbabwe
Role
Born
Age34 years, 11 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches22
Innings43
Not Out4
Runs1061
High Score101
Average27.20
Strike Rate40.57
100s1
50s5
6s8
4s102
Matches58
Innings54
Not Out2
Runs1110
High Score102
Average21.34
Strike Rate68.01
100s1
50s4
6s9
4s85
Matches41
Innings41
Not Out2
Runs637
High Score48
Average16.33
Strike Rate129.20
100s0
50s0
6s26
4s54
Matches95
Innings87
Not Out7
Runs1382
High Score65
Average17.27
Strike Rate125.18
100s0
50s3
6s50
4s100
Matches169
Innings156
Not Out13
Runs3907
High Score132
Average27.32
Strike Rate73.98
100s5
50s18
6s53
4s300
Matches121
Innings211
Not Out13
Runs7046
High Score240
Average35.58
Strike Rate54.22
100s16
50s31
6s68
4s759
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches95
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches169
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches121
Innings5
overs8
Runs33
wickets1
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/14
Average33.00
econ4.12
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
