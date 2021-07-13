Regis Chakabva
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 11 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1061
|High Score
|101
|Average
|27.20
|Strike Rate
|40.57
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|8
|4s
|102
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1110
|High Score
|102
|Average
|21.34
|Strike Rate
|68.01
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|9
|4s
|85
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|637
|High Score
|48
|Average
|16.33
|Strike Rate
|129.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|26
|4s
|54
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|87
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1382
|High Score
|65
|Average
|17.27
|Strike Rate
|125.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|50
|4s
|100
|Matches
|169
|Innings
|156
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|3907
|High Score
|132
|Average
|27.32
|Strike Rate
|73.98
|100s
|5
|50s
|18
|6s
|53
|4s
|300
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|211
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|7046
|High Score
|240
|Average
|35.58
|Strike Rate
|54.22
|100s
|16
|50s
|31
|6s
|68
|4s
|759
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|169
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|5
|overs
|8
|Runs
|33
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|33.00
|econ
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0