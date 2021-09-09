Pat Cummins
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|880
|High Score
|63
|Average
|16.92
|Strike Rate
|40.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|18
|4s
|88
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|324
|High Score
|36
|Average
|10.12
|Strike Rate
|73.97
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|23
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|13
|Average
|7.55
|Strike Rate
|130.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|3
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|645
|High Score
|66
|Average
|16.97
|Strike Rate
|140.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|39
|4s
|38
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|535
|High Score
|49
|Average
|12.44
|Strike Rate
|79.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|38
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|1214
|High Score
|82
|Average
|19.90
|Strike Rate
|44.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|20
|4s
|131
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|81
|overs
|1567.5
|Runs
|4311
|wickets
|199
|bestinning
|6/23
|bestmatch
|10/62
|Average
|21.66
|econ
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|47.2
|4W
|13
|5W
|7
|10W
|1
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|73
|overs
|640.2
|Runs
|3337
|wickets
|119
|bestinning
|5/70
|bestmatch
|5/70
|Average
|28.04
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|32.2
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|39
|overs
|142
|Runs
|1002
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|22.77
|econ
|7.05
|Strike Rate
|19.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|117
|overs
|437
|Runs
|3467
|wickets
|132
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|26.26
|econ
|7.93
|Strike Rate
|19.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|98
|overs
|854
|Runs
|4403
|wickets
|158
|bestinning
|5/70
|bestmatch
|5/70
|Average
|27.86
|econ
|5.15
|Strike Rate
|32.4
|4W
|8
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|106
|overs
|2001.3
|Runs
|5565
|wickets
|245
|bestinning
|6/23
|bestmatch
|10/62
|Average
|22.71
|econ
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|49.0
|4W
|16
|5W
|7
|10W
|1