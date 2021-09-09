                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 3 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches43
Innings61
Not Out9
Runs880
High Score63
Average16.92
Strike Rate40.81
100s0
50s2
6s18
4s88
Matches73
Innings47
Not Out15
Runs324
High Score36
Average10.12
Strike Rate73.97
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s23
Matches39
Innings16
Not Out7
Runs68
High Score13
Average7.55
Strike Rate130.76
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s3
Matches117
Innings65
Not Out27
Runs645
High Score66
Average16.97
Strike Rate140.52
100s0
50s3
6s39
4s38
Matches98
Innings62
Not Out19
Runs535
High Score49
Average12.44
Strike Rate79.37
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s38
Matches57
Innings78
Not Out17
Runs1214
High Score82
Average19.90
Strike Rate44.45
100s0
50s5
6s20
4s131
Matches43
Innings81
overs1567.5
Runs4311
wickets199
bestinning6/23
bestmatch10/62
Average21.66
econ2.74
Strike Rate47.2
4W13
5W7
10W1
Matches73
Innings73
overs640.2
Runs3337
wickets119
bestinning5/70
bestmatch5/70
Average28.04
econ5.21
Strike Rate32.2
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches39
Innings39
overs142
Runs1002
wickets44
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average22.77
econ7.05
Strike Rate19.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches117
Innings117
overs437
Runs3467
wickets132
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average26.26
econ7.93
Strike Rate19.8
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings98
overs854
Runs4403
wickets158
bestinning5/70
bestmatch5/70
Average27.86
econ5.15
Strike Rate32.4
4W8
5W1
10W0
Matches57
Innings106
overs2001.3
Runs5565
wickets245
bestinning6/23
bestmatch10/62
Average22.71
econ2.78
Strike Rate49.0
4W16
5W7
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.