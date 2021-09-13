Luke Ronchi
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 4 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|319
|High Score
|88
|Average
|39.87
|Strike Rate
|73.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|41
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1397
|High Score
|170
|Average
|23.67
|Strike Rate
|114.50
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|43
|4s
|149
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|359
|High Score
|51
|Average
|17.95
|Strike Rate
|140.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|14
|4s
|30
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|188
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|4217
|High Score
|102
|Average
|25.25
|Strike Rate
|153.51
|100s
|1
|50s
|25
|6s
|193
|4s
|422
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|171
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|4194
|High Score
|170
|Average
|27.77
|Strike Rate
|107.01
|100s
|7
|50s
|21
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|158
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|5614
|High Score
|148
|Average
|39.25
|Strike Rate
|83.97
|100s
|16
|50s
|23
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|0
|overs
|5
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.40
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0