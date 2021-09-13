                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Luke Ronchi

Luke Ronchi
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born
Age41 years, 4 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs319
High Score88
Average39.87
Strike Rate73.84
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s41
Matches85
Innings68
Not Out9
Runs1397
High Score170
Average23.67
Strike Rate114.50
100s1
50s4
6s43
4s149
Matches33
Innings26
Not Out6
Runs359
High Score51
Average17.95
Strike Rate140.23
100s0
50s1
6s14
4s30
Matches204
Innings188
Not Out21
Runs4217
High Score102
Average25.25
Strike Rate153.51
100s1
50s25
6s193
4s422
Matches190
Innings171
Not Out20
Runs4194
High Score170
Average27.77
Strike Rate107.01
100s7
50s21
6s0
4s0
Matches100
Innings158
Not Out15
Runs5614
High Score148
Average39.25
Strike Rate83.97
100s16
50s23
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches204
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches190
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches100
Innings0
overs5
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.40
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

