Xavier Doherty
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 9 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|18
|Average
|12.75
|Strike Rate
|32.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|101
|High Score
|15
|Average
|14.42
|Strike Rate
|54.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|9
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|105.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|138
|High Score
|33
|Average
|17.25
|Strike Rate
|115.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|7
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|44
|Runs
|833
|High Score
|53
|Average
|17.72
|Strike Rate
|71.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|114
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|1272
|High Score
|53
|Average
|14.13
|Strike Rate
|36.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|6
|overs
|153
|Runs
|548
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/131
|bestmatch
|3/131
|Average
|78.28
|econ
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|131.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|56
|overs
|465.2
|Runs
|2224
|wickets
|55
|bestinning
|4/28
|bestmatch
|4/28
|Average
|40.43
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|50.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|38
|Runs
|300
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|30.00
|econ
|7.89
|Strike Rate
|22.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|73
|overs
|259
|Runs
|1991
|wickets
|62
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|32.11
|econ
|7.68
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1385.3
|Runs
|6476
|wickets
|190
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|34.08
|econ
|4.67
|Strike Rate
|43.7
|4W
|9
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2196.2
|Runs
|6953
|wickets
|163
|bestinning
|6/149
|bestmatch
|Average
|42.65
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|80.8
|4W
|5
|5W
|4
|10W
|0