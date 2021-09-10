                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Xavier Doherty

Xavier Doherty
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age39 years, 9 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out3
Runs51
High Score18
Average12.75
Strike Rate32.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches60
Innings23
Not Out16
Runs101
High Score15
Average14.42
Strike Rate54.89
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches11
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs18
High Score9
Average18.00
Strike Rate105.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches74
Innings21
Not Out13
Runs138
High Score33
Average17.25
Strike Rate115.96
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s7
Matches176
Innings91
Not Out44
Runs833
High Score53
Average17.72
Strike Rate71.68
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches71
Innings114
Not Out24
Runs1272
High Score53
Average14.13
Strike Rate36.84
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings6
overs153
Runs548
wickets7
bestinning3/131
bestmatch3/131
Average78.28
econ3.58
Strike Rate131.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings56
overs465.2
Runs2224
wickets55
bestinning4/28
bestmatch4/28
Average40.43
econ4.77
Strike Rate50.7
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings11
overs38
Runs300
wickets10
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average30.00
econ7.89
Strike Rate22.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings73
overs259
Runs1991
wickets62
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average32.11
econ7.68
Strike Rate25.0
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches176
Innings0
overs1385.3
Runs6476
wickets190
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average34.08
econ4.67
Strike Rate43.7
4W9
5W0
10W0
Matches71
Innings0
overs2196.2
Runs6953
wickets163
bestinning6/149
bestmatch
Average42.65
econ3.16
Strike Rate80.8
4W5
5W4
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.