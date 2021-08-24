                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Al-Amin Hossain

Al-Amin Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 7 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches7
Innings11
Not Out7
Runs90
High Score32
Average22.50
Strike Rate70.86
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s11
Matches15
Innings7
Not Out5
Runs4
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches31
Innings6
Not Out4
Runs7
High Score5
Average3.50
Strike Rate58.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches118
Innings30
Not Out18
Runs48
High Score17
Average4.00
Strike Rate59.25
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches105
Innings49
Not Out28
Runs162
High Score21
Average7.71
Strike Rate56.64
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s12
Matches61
Innings80
Not Out34
Runs390
High Score37
Average8.47
Strike Rate48.99
100s0
50s0
6s15
4s45
Matches7
Innings10
overs169.2
Runs545
wickets9
bestinning3/80
bestmatch3/85
Average60.55
econ3.21
Strike Rate112.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs110.3
Runs608
wickets22
bestinning4/51
bestmatch4/51
Average27.63
econ5.50
Strike Rate30.1
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings29
overs102.2
Runs730
wickets43
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average16.97
econ7.13
Strike Rate14.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches118
Innings116
overs393.5
Runs3219
wickets130
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average24.76
econ8.17
Strike Rate18.1
4W0
5W2
10W0
Matches105
Innings105
overs815
Runs4088
wickets160
bestinning6/16
bestmatch6/16
Average25.55
econ5.01
Strike Rate30.5
4W6
5W4
10W0
Matches61
Innings108
overs1559.3
Runs4705
wickets177
bestinning7/36
bestmatch12/89
Average26.58
econ3.01
Strike Rate52.8
4W8
5W6
10W1
