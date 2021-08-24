Al-Amin Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 7 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|32
|Average
|22.50
|Strike Rate
|70.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|11
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|5
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|58.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|48
|High Score
|17
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|59.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|162
|High Score
|21
|Average
|7.71
|Strike Rate
|56.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|12
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|390
|High Score
|37
|Average
|8.47
|Strike Rate
|48.99
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|15
|4s
|45
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|10
|overs
|169.2
|Runs
|545
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/80
|bestmatch
|3/85
|Average
|60.55
|econ
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|112.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|110.3
|Runs
|608
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|4/51
|bestmatch
|4/51
|Average
|27.63
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|30.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|29
|overs
|102.2
|Runs
|730
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|16.97
|econ
|7.13
|Strike Rate
|14.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|116
|overs
|393.5
|Runs
|3219
|wickets
|130
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|24.76
|econ
|8.17
|Strike Rate
|18.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|105
|overs
|815
|Runs
|4088
|wickets
|160
|bestinning
|6/16
|bestmatch
|6/16
|Average
|25.55
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|30.5
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|108
|overs
|1559.3
|Runs
|4705
|wickets
|177
|bestinning
|7/36
|bestmatch
|12/89
|Average
|26.58
|econ
|3.01
|Strike Rate
|52.8
|4W
|8
|5W
|6
|10W
|1