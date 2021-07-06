Taijul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 6 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|524
|High Score
|39
|Average
|9.35
|Strike Rate
|36.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|62
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|39
|Average
|12.33
|Strike Rate
|77.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|186
|High Score
|22
|Average
|11.62
|Strike Rate
|80.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|14
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|531
|High Score
|57
|Average
|12.06
|Strike Rate
|67.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|45
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|130
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|1269
|High Score
|64
|Average
|11.75
|Strike Rate
|46.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|169
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|66
|overs
|1717.1
|Runs
|5228
|wickets
|158
|bestinning
|8/39
|bestmatch
|11/170
|Average
|33.08
|econ
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|65.2
|4W
|8
|5W
|10
|10W
|1
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|114
|Runs
|447
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|22.35
|econ
|3.92
|Strike Rate
|34.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|7
|Runs
|58
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/26
|bestmatch
|1/26
|Average
|58.00
|econ
|8.28
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|87
|overs
|262.5
|Runs
|1925
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|Average
|25.66
|econ
|7.32
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|108
|overs
|921.3
|Runs
|4257
|wickets
|151
|bestinning
|6/19
|bestmatch
|6/19
|Average
|28.19
|econ
|4.61
|Strike Rate
|36.6
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|152
|overs
|3594.4
|Runs
|11077
|wickets
|373
|bestinning
|8/39
|bestmatch
|12/122
|Average
|29.69
|econ
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|57.8
|4W
|22
|5W
|26
|10W
|6