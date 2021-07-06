                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Taijul Islam

Taijul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 6 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches38
Innings64
Not Out8
Runs524
High Score39
Average9.35
Strike Rate36.16
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s62
Matches12
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs74
High Score39
Average12.33
Strike Rate77.89
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches90
Innings28
Not Out12
Runs186
High Score22
Average11.62
Strike Rate80.17
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s14
Matches108
Innings62
Not Out18
Runs531
High Score57
Average12.06
Strike Rate67.38
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s45
Matches87
Innings130
Not Out22
Runs1269
High Score64
Average11.75
Strike Rate46.82
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s169
Matches38
Innings66
overs1717.1
Runs5228
wickets158
bestinning8/39
bestmatch11/170
Average33.08
econ3.04
Strike Rate65.2
4W8
5W10
10W1
Matches12
Innings12
overs114
Runs447
wickets20
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average22.35
econ3.92
Strike Rate34.2
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs7
Runs58
wickets1
bestinning1/26
bestmatch1/26
Average58.00
econ8.28
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings87
overs262.5
Runs1925
wickets75
bestinning3/10
bestmatch3/10
Average25.66
econ7.32
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches108
Innings108
overs921.3
Runs4257
wickets151
bestinning6/19
bestmatch6/19
Average28.19
econ4.61
Strike Rate36.6
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches87
Innings152
overs3594.4
Runs11077
wickets373
bestinning8/39
bestmatch12/122
Average29.69
econ3.08
Strike Rate57.8
4W22
5W26
10W6
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.