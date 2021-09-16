Dawlat Zadran
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 5 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|513
|High Score
|47
|Average
|17.68
|Strike Rate
|77.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|21
|4s
|40
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|13
|Average
|7.55
|Strike Rate
|161.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|4
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|212
|High Score
|27
|Average
|11.15
|Strike Rate
|149.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|17
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|66
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|526
|High Score
|47
|Average
|15.93
|Strike Rate
|75.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|22
|4s
|41
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|143
|High Score
|50
|Average
|15.88
|Strike Rate
|46.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|18
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|80
|overs
|628.1
|Runs
|3423
|wickets
|115
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|29.76
|econ
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|32.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|overs
|123.3
|Runs
|980
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|4/44
|bestmatch
|4/44
|Average
|24.50
|econ
|7.93
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|68
|overs
|237.3
|Runs
|1861
|wickets
|89
|bestinning
|5/9
|bestmatch
|5/9
|Average
|20.91
|econ
|7.83
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|93
|overs
|724.1
|Runs
|3916
|wickets
|131
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|29.89
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|33.1
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|22
|overs
|275.2
|Runs
|908
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|4/32
|bestmatch
|7/77
|Average
|19.31
|econ
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|35.1
|4W
|5
|5W
|0
|10W
|0