Dawlat Zadran

Dawlat Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age34 years, 5 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches82
Innings56
Not Out27
Runs513
High Score47
Average17.68
Strike Rate77.25
100s0
50s0
6s21
4s40
Matches34
Innings17
Not Out8
Runs68
High Score13
Average7.55
Strike Rate161.90
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s4
Matches68
Innings38
Not Out19
Runs212
High Score27
Average11.15
Strike Rate149.29
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s17
Matches95
Innings66
Not Out33
Runs526
High Score47
Average15.93
Strike Rate75.14
100s0
50s0
6s22
4s41
Matches11
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs143
High Score50
Average15.88
Strike Rate46.57
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s18
Matches82
Innings80
overs628.1
Runs3423
wickets115
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average29.76
econ5.44
Strike Rate32.7
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings34
overs123.3
Runs980
wickets40
bestinning4/44
bestmatch4/44
Average24.50
econ7.93
Strike Rate18.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings68
overs237.3
Runs1861
wickets89
bestinning5/9
bestmatch5/9
Average20.91
econ7.83
Strike Rate16.0
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches95
Innings93
overs724.1
Runs3916
wickets131
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average29.89
econ5.40
Strike Rate33.1
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings22
overs275.2
Runs908
wickets47
bestinning4/32
bestmatch7/77
Average19.31
econ3.29
Strike Rate35.1
4W5
5W0
10W0
