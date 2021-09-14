                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age43 years, 6 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches113
Innings174
Not Out23
Runs4531
High Score140
Average30.00
Strike Rate58.18
100s6
50s23
6s17
4s556
Matches295
Innings187
Not Out57
Runs2253
High Score83
Average17.33
Strike Rate82.98
100s0
50s4
6s15
4s175
Matches34
Innings22
Not Out6
Runs205
High Score38
Average12.81
Strike Rate107.89
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s14
Matches143
Innings90
Not Out25
Runs1041
High Score57
Average16.01
Strike Rate119.65
100s0
50s1
6s25
4s88
Matches365
Innings241
Not Out65
Runs3549
High Score138
Average20.16
Strike Rate
100s2
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches174
Innings257
Not Out31
Runs6695
High Score140
Average29.62
Strike Rate
100s9
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches113
Innings187
overs4802.2
Runs12441
wickets362
bestinning7/87
bestmatch12/149
Average34.36
econ2.59
Strike Rate79.5
4W19
5W20
10W3
Matches295
Innings277
overs2343.2
Runs9674
wickets305
bestinning5/7
bestmatch5/7
Average31.71
econ4.12
Strike Rate46.0
4W8
5W2
10W0
Matches34
Innings34
overs131.1
Runs748
wickets38
bestinning4/20
bestmatch4/20
Average19.68
econ5.70
Strike Rate20.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches143
Innings143
overs539.2
Runs3424
wickets131
bestinning4/20
bestmatch4/20
Average26.13
econ6.34
Strike Rate24.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches365
Innings0
overs2938
Runs11993
wickets387
bestinning5/7
bestmatch5/7
Average30.98
econ4.08
Strike Rate45.5
4W8
5W2
10W0
Matches174
Innings0
overs6876.2
Runs17981
wickets565
bestinning7/87
bestmatch
Average31.82
econ2.61
Strike Rate73.0
4W0
5W33
10W3
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.