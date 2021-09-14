Daniel Vettori
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 6 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|174
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|4531
|High Score
|140
|Average
|30.00
|Strike Rate
|58.18
|100s
|6
|50s
|23
|6s
|17
|4s
|556
|Matches
|295
|Innings
|187
|Not Out
|57
|Runs
|2253
|High Score
|83
|Average
|17.33
|Strike Rate
|82.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|15
|4s
|175
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|205
|High Score
|38
|Average
|12.81
|Strike Rate
|107.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|14
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|1041
|High Score
|57
|Average
|16.01
|Strike Rate
|119.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|25
|4s
|88
|Matches
|365
|Innings
|241
|Not Out
|65
|Runs
|3549
|High Score
|138
|Average
|20.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|257
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|6695
|High Score
|140
|Average
|29.62
|Strike Rate
|100s
|9
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|187
|overs
|4802.2
|Runs
|12441
|wickets
|362
|bestinning
|7/87
|bestmatch
|12/149
|Average
|34.36
|econ
|2.59
|Strike Rate
|79.5
|4W
|19
|5W
|20
|10W
|3
|Matches
|295
|Innings
|277
|overs
|2343.2
|Runs
|9674
|wickets
|305
|bestinning
|5/7
|bestmatch
|5/7
|Average
|31.71
|econ
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|46.0
|4W
|8
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|overs
|131.1
|Runs
|748
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|4/20
|bestmatch
|4/20
|Average
|19.68
|econ
|5.70
|Strike Rate
|20.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|143
|overs
|539.2
|Runs
|3424
|wickets
|131
|bestinning
|4/20
|bestmatch
|4/20
|Average
|26.13
|econ
|6.34
|Strike Rate
|24.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|365
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2938
|Runs
|11993
|wickets
|387
|bestinning
|5/7
|bestmatch
|5/7
|Average
|30.98
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|45.5
|4W
|8
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6876.2
|Runs
|17981
|wickets
|565
|bestinning
|7/87
|bestmatch
|Average
|31.82
|econ
|2.61
|Strike Rate
|73.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|33
|10W
|3