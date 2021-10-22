                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Alex Cusack

Alex Cusack
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age41 years, 9 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches59
Innings47
Not Out14
Runs745
High Score71
Average22.57
Strike Rate64.27
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s57
Matches37
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs229
High Score65
Average15.26
Strike Rate129.37
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s17
Matches57
Innings33
Not Out8
Runs359
High Score65
Average14.36
Strike Rate112.18
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s21
Matches87
Innings67
Not Out17
Runs1103
High Score71
Average22.06
Strike Rate63.13
100s0
50s3
6s8
4s89
Matches19
Innings27
Not Out3
Runs852
High Score130
Average35.50
Strike Rate44.44
100s1
50s5
6s3
4s113
Matches59
Innings52
overs325.3
Runs1510
wickets63
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average23.96
econ4.63
Strike Rate31.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches37
Innings33
overs101
Runs714
wickets35
bestinning4/11
bestmatch4/11
Average20.40
econ7.06
Strike Rate17.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings51
overs151
Runs1086
wickets59
bestinning4/11
bestmatch4/11
Average18.40
econ7.19
Strike Rate15.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings77
overs489.5
Runs2237
wickets87
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average25.71
econ4.56
Strike Rate33.7
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches19
Innings22
overs138.5
Runs386
wickets12
bestinning4/31
bestmatch5/32
Average32.16
econ2.78
Strike Rate69.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.