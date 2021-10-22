Alex Cusack
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 9 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|745
|High Score
|71
|Average
|22.57
|Strike Rate
|64.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|57
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|229
|High Score
|65
|Average
|15.26
|Strike Rate
|129.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|17
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|359
|High Score
|65
|Average
|14.36
|Strike Rate
|112.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|21
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|1103
|High Score
|71
|Average
|22.06
|Strike Rate
|63.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|8
|4s
|89
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|852
|High Score
|130
|Average
|35.50
|Strike Rate
|44.44
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|3
|4s
|113
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|52
|overs
|325.3
|Runs
|1510
|wickets
|63
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|23.96
|econ
|4.63
|Strike Rate
|31.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|33
|overs
|101
|Runs
|714
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|4/11
|bestmatch
|4/11
|Average
|20.40
|econ
|7.06
|Strike Rate
|17.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|51
|overs
|151
|Runs
|1086
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|4/11
|bestmatch
|4/11
|Average
|18.40
|econ
|7.19
|Strike Rate
|15.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|77
|overs
|489.5
|Runs
|2237
|wickets
|87
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|25.71
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|33.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|22
|overs
|138.5
|Runs
|386
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|32.16
|econ
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|69.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0