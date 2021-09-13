Jahurul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|347
|High Score
|48
|Average
|26.69
|Strike Rate
|38.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|37
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|270
|High Score
|53
|Average
|22.50
|Strike Rate
|72.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|25
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|18
|Average
|10.33
|Strike Rate
|134.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|1912
|High Score
|80
|Average
|20.12
|Strike Rate
|114.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|65
|4s
|155
|Matches
|166
|Innings
|163
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|4263
|High Score
|130
|Average
|28.04
|Strike Rate
|71.96
|100s
|5
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|245
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|7844
|High Score
|167
|Average
|35.33
|Strike Rate
|100s
|15
|50s
|44
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|166
|Innings
|0
|overs
|0.30000000000000004
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4.1
|Runs
|19
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|19.00
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0