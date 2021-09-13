                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jahurul Islam

Jahurul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age35 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches7
Innings14
Not Out1
Runs347
High Score48
Average26.69
Strike Rate38.47
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s37
Matches14
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs270
High Score53
Average22.50
Strike Rate72.77
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s25
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs31
High Score18
Average10.33
Strike Rate134.78
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches124
Innings115
Not Out20
Runs1912
High Score80
Average20.12
Strike Rate114.62
100s0
50s9
6s65
4s155
Matches166
Innings163
Not Out11
Runs4263
High Score130
Average28.04
Strike Rate71.96
100s5
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches141
Innings245
Not Out23
Runs7844
High Score167
Average35.33
Strike Rate
100s15
50s44
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches124
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches166
Innings0
overs0.30000000000000004
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches141
Innings0
overs4.1
Runs19
wickets1
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average19.00
econ4.56
Strike Rate25.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

